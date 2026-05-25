Russian Attack On Kyiv: Injury Toll Rises To 87, Two Dead

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's State Emergency Service announced this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"The number of those injured in Kyiv after the massive attack has risen to 87 people, including three minors. Two people were killed," the statement said.

Damage to civilian and administrative infrastructure has been recorded at 49 locations across the capital.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, where a five-story residential building was partially destroyed by a direct strike, rescuers recovered the bodies of two women from the rubble.

Russian attack on Kyiv leaves damaged building of Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers

Emergency crews removed 165 square meters of damaged reinforced concrete slabs. Search dogs inspected more than 100 square meters of the site, while psychologists provided assistance to 112 people. Rescue operations are still ongoing.

On May 24, Russian forces launched a combined attack on Ukraine using drones and air-, sea-, and ground-launched missiles, deploying a total of 690 aerial weapons. The main target of the strike was the capital.

Earlier reports said two people were killed and 86 injured in the attack, including three children.

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