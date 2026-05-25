MCIT Concludes Participation In DIBF 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) concluded its participation in the Doha International Book Fair 2026 through an interactive presence by the Safe Space initiative, which engaged children and families and highlighted the importance of strengthening digital awareness and promoting safe and responsible behaviours in the use of technology and digital platforms.

MCIT's participation in the fair, held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre from May 14 to 23, 2026, came as part of its ongoing efforts to promote a culture of digital safety across the community and support families in addressing the rapid transformations of the digital world, particularly in relation to children's use of technology and their daily interaction with digital content and platforms.

During its participation, MCIT launched the first edition of the 'Digital Parenting' series titled 'A Guide to Protecting Children in the Digital Playground' under the Safe Space initiative through a panel discussion held on the opening day of the fair as part of the Cultural Salon activities.

The series represents a valuable addition to awareness content designed for families, offering practical and accessible guidance that helps parents better understand the digital challenges children may face and support their children in using technology in a safe, balanced, and informed manner.

The 'Digital Parenting' series focuses on strengthening the role of families in building early digital awareness among children. It provides relatable content connected to everyday family experiences, including safe device use, responsible engagement with digital content, awareness of potential risks in the digital environment, and the importance of encouraging open family dialogue around healthy digital habits.

Commenting on the occasion, Duha Al-Buhendi, Director of Digital Society and Digital Competencies at MCIT, said:“MCIT's participation in the Doha International Book Fair 2026 reflects the Ministry's commitment to strengthening digital awareness within families as a key foundation for building a safe and responsible digital society. The launch of the first edition of the Digital Parenting series marks an important step towards providing parents with practical and accessible content that helps them keep pace with digital transformations, understand the challenges children face in the digital world, and address them with confidence and awareness. Through this series, we aim to support families with knowledge-based tools that are relevant to their daily lives, contributing to raising a generation that is more aware and capable of using technology safely and positively.”

The Safe Space booth in the Kids' Area featured a variety of educational and entertainment activities designed specifically for children and families, in line with the nature of the fair as a cultural and knowledge-based space that brings together reading, learning, and direct engagement.

Activities included a mini cinema screening episodes of 'Safe's World,' live storytelling sessions, arts and crafts workshops, and giveaways for children and visitors.