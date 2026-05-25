Siddaramaiah's Delhi Visit A 'Routine' Exercise: Congress Leader

Delhi Visit for 'Routine' Poll Discussions

Congress leader Ramesh Babu on Monday said Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's scheduled visit to New Delhi on Tuesday for a meeting with the party leadership is a routine organisational exercise linked to the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, amid renewed speculation over political developments in Karnataka. "It is routine work. Since the Rajya Sabha election has been notified, we have to select the 3 candidates from the party in the state. In a couple of days, the MLC election is also going to be conducted in the state, and 7 members have to be elected from the Assembly. We have to conduct an Assembly session in Karnataka. This is why CM and the Dy CM are going to meet our party leaders in Delhi. They need to discuss some issues with the AICC," Ramesh Babu told ANI.

His remarks came after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed that he has been called to Delhi for a meeting on Tuesday at 11 am, saying he was not aware of the agenda. "I have been invited to Delhi. There is a meeting tomorrow at 11 AM; I do not know the agenda. Mr Venugopal called me to inform me about the date and time of the meeting," Siddaramaiah told reporters.

On speculation over leadership changes in the state, he had said, "Speculations are always there." State Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, however, is unlikely to attend the same meeting. When questioned on being summoned to Delhi, DK Shivakumar said, " I will go if called."

Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala has also linked the Delhi visit to internal consultations on Rajya Sabha elections. "Rajya Sabha elections have been notified. The party continues to have consultations. So please do not speculate. I quash all other speculations," Surjewala said.

Speculation Over Leadership Change Persists

Siddaramaiah's call to the national capital comes three years into the Congress government's tenure and amid a prolonged tussle for the Chief Minister's post between Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar. Sources said the Chief Minister is scheduled to meet Rahul Gandhi during the visit. The meeting may also focus on preparations for the upcoming Legislative Council elections.

Over the past 18 months, Shivakumar's supporters have repeatedly asserted that he would soon take over as Chief Minister, though the transition has not occurred. "It's been the same tune for three years now," a senior party functionary said.

Discontent is reportedly growing within the state unit, with several leaders urging the high command to end the confusion quickly. They argue that the prolonged uncertainty is hurting the party's image in Karnataka.

So far, the central leadership has avoided a final call, citing various reasons. With Siddaramaiah asked to be in Delhi on May 26, all eyes are now on the outcome of his meeting with the high command.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)