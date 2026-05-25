Automotive Steering Market To Reach US$ 59.9 Billion By 2033 At 5.9% CAGR Persistence Market Research

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The global automotive steering market is experiencing steady growth due to rising vehicle production, increasing demand for advanced steering technologies, and the rapid adoption of electric and autonomous vehicles. According to Persistence Market Research, the global automotive steering market is likely to be valued at US$40.1 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach US$59.9 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Automotive manufacturers are increasingly integrating advanced steering systems to improve vehicle handling, safety, and fuel efficiency. The growing popularity of electronic power steering systems is significantly transforming the competitive landscape of the market.

Technological advancements in steering components and increasing investments in smart mobility solutions are major factors supporting market expansion. Electronic Power Steering (EPS) remains the dominant technology segment with a 70.5% market share due to its lightweight design, fuel-saving benefits, and compatibility with electric vehicles. Asia Pacific continues to lead the market with a 47.9% share, supported by strong automotive production, rising vehicle ownership, and expanding electric vehicle manufacturing activities. Steering column and rack components account for 38.4% of the market as they play a critical role in vehicle stability and steering performance.

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Quick Stats

. Market Size (2020): US$31.3 Bn

. Market Size (2026): US$40.1 Bn

. Forecast Market Value (2033): US$59.9 Bn

. CAGR (2026-2033): 5.9%

. Incremental Opportunity: US$19.8 Bn

. Leading Region: Asia Pacific (47.9%)

. Dominant Technology Type: Electronic Power Steering (70.5%)

. Top-ranking Components: Steering Column/Rack (38.4%)

Market Segmentation

By Technology Type

.Electronic Power Steering

.Steer-by-Wire

.Hydraulic Power Steering

.Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering

By Components

.Steering Column/Rack

.Electric Motor

.Sensors

.Hydraulic Pump

.Electronic Control Unit

By Vehicle Types

.Passenger Cars

.Light Commercial Vehicles

.Heavy Commercial Vehicles

.Off-Highway/Agricultural

By Sales Channel

.OEM

.Aftermarket

By Region

.North America

.Europe

.East Asia

.South Asia & Oceania

.Latin America

.Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights

.Market Forecast and Trends

.Competitive Intelligence and Share Analysis

.Growth Factors and Challenges

.Strategic Growth Initiatives

.Pricing Analysis

.Future Opportunities and Revenue Pockets

.Market Analysis Tools

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Regional Insights

North America Automotive Steering Market

North America remains an important automotive steering market due to strong demand for technologically advanced vehicles and increasing adoption of electric mobility solutions. Automotive manufacturers in the region are investing in steering innovations that enhance vehicle safety and driving comfort. Rising integration of autonomous driving technologies is also creating opportunities for advanced steering systems across the region.

Europe Automotive Steering Market

Europe continues to witness strong demand for automotive steering technologies due to strict vehicle safety regulations and the rapid growth of electric vehicles. Automotive manufacturers are focusing on lightweight steering components and energy-efficient systems to improve vehicle performance. Increasing investments in smart mobility infrastructure are further supporting market growth across European countries.

Asia Pacific Automotive Steering Market

Asia Pacific dominates the global automotive steering market with a 47.9% share due to large-scale vehicle production and expanding automotive manufacturing activities. Countries across the region are witnessing strong demand for passenger vehicles, electric vehicles, and advanced steering technologies. The presence of major automotive component manufacturers and growing industrial investments continue to strengthen regional market expansion.

Market Drivers

The increasing demand for fuel-efficient and technologically advanced vehicles is a major factor driving the automotive steering market. Automotive manufacturers are focusing on reducing vehicle weight and improving fuel economy through the adoption of electronic steering systems. Electronic Power Steering systems help improve steering accuracy while reducing energy consumption compared to hydraulic steering technologies. Rising consumer demand for improved vehicle safety and driving comfort is also supporting the adoption of advanced steering technologies.

Another important growth driver is the rapid expansion of electric and autonomous vehicles worldwide. Electric vehicles require advanced steering systems that can integrate with electronic control platforms and driver assistance technologies. Automotive companies are increasingly investing in steering innovations to support autonomous mobility and connected vehicle ecosystems. These trends are expected to create long-term growth opportunities for steering component manufacturers.

Market Opportunities

The growing popularity of autonomous driving technologies presents significant opportunities for automotive steering manufacturers. Advanced steering systems capable of supporting autonomous navigation and lane control are becoming increasingly important in next-generation vehicles. Manufacturers are investing in steer-by-wire systems and intelligent steering technologies to enhance vehicle performance and driver assistance capabilities.

Rising investments in electric vehicle infrastructure and connected mobility solutions are also expected to support future market expansion. Automotive companies are focusing on integrating smart steering technologies with advanced driver assistance systems to improve safety and operational efficiency. Emerging markets and increasing consumer preference for premium vehicle features are expected to generate strong growth opportunities throughout the forecast period.

The key players studied in the report include:

.ZF Friedrichshafen AG

.Robert Bosch GmbH

.JTEKT Corporation

.Nexteer Automotive

.NSK Ltd.

.Hyundai Mobis

.thyssenkrupp Steering

.Hitachi Astemo, Ltd.

.HL Mando Corporation

.Schaeffler AG

.Rane NSK Steering Systems Pvt. Ltd.

.KYB Corporation

.Dana Incorporated

.BorgWarner Inc.

.Showa Corporation

.Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

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Recent Developments

. January 2026: Automotive manufacturers increased investments in Electronic Power Steering technologies for electric and autonomous vehicles.

. March 2026: Leading steering system providers focused on expanding advanced steering component production capabilities across Asia Pacific.

Future Opportunities and Growth Prospects

The future of the automotive steering market remains highly promising due to increasing adoption of electric vehicles, autonomous driving technologies, and advanced driver assistance systems. Continuous investments in smart steering technologies, lightweight components, and intelligent mobility solutions are expected to create strong growth opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers through 2033.

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