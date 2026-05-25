Azerbaijani Military Reservists Undergo Comprehensive Tactical Training (PHOTO)

The primary objective of the training session conducted within the framework of joint activities with the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription is to enhance the participants' military preparedness and theoretical knowledge, as well as to advance their practical skills.

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