PASHA Bank And PASHA Life Introduce New Loan Product

MENAFN - Trend News Agency) PASHA Bank and PASHA Life are introducing a new loan product for customers holding an Insurance-Secured Real Estate Loan. The product enables customers to obtain a real estate loan by using the accumulated savings in their LEI account as collateral.

The key advantage is that customers can use their long-term savings as loan collateral without terminating the insurance contract or withdrawing funds early. This allows them to preserve their savings while also purchasing real estate.

The loan is available in AZN and USD currencies. The annual interest rate is 12.5% for AZN loans and 7.5% for USD loans. The minimum loan amount is AZN 10,000 or its equivalent. The loan term covers the validity period of the insurance certificate. In addition, no processing fee is charged, while employment history and existing credit obligations are not taken into consideration.

The available loan amount depends on how long the LEI certificate has been active - the longer the savings period, the higher the potential loan amount.

For more detailed information about the product, please follow the