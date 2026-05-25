Azerbaijan Plays Important Role In Development Of Middle Corridor UNCTAD Sec-Gen (Exclusive)
According to Grynspan, Azerbaijan is becoming one of the significant new participants on the global platform, serving as an important bridge between Europe and Asia.
"Azerbaijan is an important voice, an important bridge, and a country striving to achieve consensus," she noted.
The UNCTAD Secretary-General also highly praised the activities of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, emphasizing its role in strengthening international dialogue.
She reiterated that Azerbaijan plays a major role in the development of logistics, infrastructure, and regional connectivity, not only within the Middle Corridor but also in other projects.
Furthermore, she highlighted Azerbaijan's high potential in the field of green energy, noting that she was particularly impressed by plans to provide renewable energy to territories slated for restoration and resettlement as part of the peace process.--
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