Congressional Black Caucus Urges Trump Administration To End The Oil Blockade On Cuba

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) On Friday, May 22, 2026, Congressional Black Caucusissued a letter demanding that President Trump and Secretary Rubio end the oil blockades imposed on Cuba in light of the accelerating humanitarian crisis on the island.

In the letter, the Congressional Black Caucus urges the Trump administration to relieve the economic pressure on the island, which has led to an increase in infant mortality rates, the threat of starvation, and a declining standard of living for innocent Cuban civilians.

“Under the administration's oil blockade and tightening of sanctions, Cubans are dying,” the chairwoman writes.“The New York Times has reported that, as a result of the sanctions, the infant mortality rate in Cuba has more than doubled since 2018. With food shortages leading to more underweight pregnant mothers and their newborns, too many Cuban children are unable to make it out of the hospital and home to their families.”

The Congressional Black Caucus, which has long encouraged the United States to be a leader on the global stage in supporting peace and justice, admonished the administration for its harsh policies that have led to the dire situation facing the Cuban people.

Chairwoman Clarke continued:“Enough is enough. The Congressional Black Caucus will not stand by and allow this administration to continue this barbaric policy that generates unimaginable human suffering in Cuba. We are demanding that you end the oil blockade, lift the sanctions on Cuba, and allow the Cuban people access to the most basic resources they need to sustain life on the island.”

Read the full letter .

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