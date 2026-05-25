32/2026・Trifork Group: Weekly Report On Share Buyback
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Total beginning
|104,571
|87.44
|9,143,563
|18 May 2026
|2,600
|88.60
|230,360
|19 May 2026
|2,600
|87.14
|226,564
|20 May 2026
|2,600
|88.75
|230,750
|21 May 2026
|1,553
|89.02
|138,248
|22 May 2026
|2,200
|90.05
|198,110
|Accumulated
|116,124
|87.56
|10,167,595
A detailed overview of the daily transactions can be found here: .
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated amount of treasury shares acquired under the current share buyback program corresponds to 0.6% of the share capital of Trifork Group AG. Trifork Group owns 386,092 treasury shares in total, corresponding to 2.0% of the share capital.
Investor & Media contact
Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director,..., +41 79 357 7317
About Trifork Group
Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a global technology company specializing in designing, building, and operating advanced software for enterprise and public sector customers. With 1,102 FTEs across 16 countries, Trifork serves as an end-to-end technology partner to organizations in complex and regulated industries, including public administration, healthcare, financial services, energy, and aviation. Learn more at trifork.
Attachment
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CA_32_2026_buyback
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