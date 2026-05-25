Kangana Ranaut Backs Aishwarya Rai Amid Cannes 2026 Trolls Over Age And Red Carpet Looks

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been one of the standout Indian personalities at the Cannes Film Festival 2026, making multiple striking red carpet appearances that quickly went viral. Her looks were widely appreciated for their elegance and confidence, with fans praising her continued global presence and influence in fashion and cinema. Alongside the admiration, however, some social media users posted age-related and appearance-based remarks, triggering criticism from many who called the comments unnecessary and disrespectful.

Kangana Ranaut Supports Aishwarya

Amid the online discussion, Kangana Ranaut publicly defended Aishwarya Rai Bachchan through an Instagram story, where she shared one of her Cannes looks and strongly reacted against the trolling. She stated that fashion is a form of self-expression and that no woman should be judged or expected to conform to public standards of appearance. Kangana added that Aishwarya looked“great” and emphasised that she is not at Cannes to please critics or meet external expectations.

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Kangana's Stand On Ageism

Kangana also addressed the broader issue of age-based judgement, calling out those who criticise women for continuing to appear on red carpets as they grow older. She pointed out that discomfort with ageing women in public spaces reflects outdated thinking and urged people to accept that visibility and style are not restricted by age. Her remarks highlighted the importance of normalising ageing in the entertainment and fashion industry rather than using it as a point of criticism.

Aishwarya On Individual Journey

At Cannes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also spoke about her personal journey, expressing gratitude for the love and support she continues to receive. She shared that every individual's path is unique and shaped by their own experiences, encouraging newcomers to follow their passions with honesty and self-belief. She emphasised that authenticity, self-discovery, and embracing life's unpredictability are key to growth in any creative field.

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