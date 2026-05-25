KKR Vs DC Highlights: Kuldeep's Magic ENDS KKR's Playoff Dream! IPL 2026 Playoff Race

Delhi Capitals crushed Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens as Kuldeep Yadav spun a web around KKR's batting lineup. Ajinkya Rahane fought hard with a fifty, but KKR collapsed from 128/3 to 163 all out. DC finished IPL 2026 on a high and jumped above KKR in the points table. In this video: 00:00 - Rahane Fights Back With Captain's Fifty 01:40 - Kuldeep Yadav Turns Match With Magical Spell 02:30 - KKR Collapse Ends Playoff Dream at Eden Gardens

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