Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

KKR Vs DC Highlights: Kuldeep's Magic ENDS KKR's Playoff Dream! IPL 2026 Playoff Race


2026-05-25 01:45:24
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Delhi Capitals crushed Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens as Kuldeep Yadav spun a web around KKR's batting lineup. Ajinkya Rahane fought hard with a fifty, but KKR collapsed from 128/3 to 163 all out. DC finished IPL 2026 on a high and jumped above KKR in the points table. In this video: 00:00 - Rahane Fights Back With Captain's Fifty 01:40 - Kuldeep Yadav Turns Match With Magical Spell 02:30 - KKR Collapse Ends Playoff Dream at Eden Gardens

MENAFN25052026007385015968ID1111162734



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search