(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 25 May 2026 at 8:30 am EEST Sampo plc's share buybacks week 21/2026 During week 21 (18 May 2026 - 22 May 2026), Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI4000552500) as follows:

Market

(MIC Code) Daily volume (in number of shares) and weighted average price of the purchased

shares, EUR* Aggregated weekly volume (in number of shares) and weighted weekly average price of the purchased shares, EUR* 18/05/2026 19/05/2026 20/05/2026 21/05/2026 22/05/2026 Week 21/2026, total AQEU Volume 4,132 5,070 5,120 109 5,827 20,258 Average price 9.12 9.25 9.27 9.29 9.24 9.22 CEUX Volume 120,717 96,129 139,163 119,153 185,200 660,362 Average price 9.07 9.24 9.25 9.27 9.23 9.22 TQEX Volume 25,807 22,774 32,914 29,089 36,592 147,176 Average price 9.04 9.24 9.25 9.27 9.24 9.21 XHEL Volume 197,242 125,031 245,458 243,671 272,370 1,083,772 Average price 9.06 9.24 9.25 9.27 9.23 9.21 Total, all markets Volume 347,898 249,004 422,655 392,022 499,989 1,911,568 Average price 9.06 9.24 9.25 9.27 9.23 9.21

* rounded to two decimals

On 6 May 2026, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 350 million in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 7 May 2026, is based on the authorisation granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 22 April 2026.

After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 4,546,983 Sampo A shares representing 0.17 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.



On behalf of Sampo plc,

Morgan Stanley Co. International plc



For further information, please contact:

Mirko Hurmerinta

Interim Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0032

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Nasdaq Stockholm

Nasdaq Copenhagen

London Stock Exchange

FIN-FSA

The principal media



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