Devotees In Huge Numbers Take Holy Dip On 'Ganga Dussehra' In Prayagraj, Haridwar

MENAFN - IANS) Prayagraj, May 25 (IANS) Devotion and spirituality filled the air across several northern cities on Monday as lakhs of devotees gathered on the banks of the holy River Ganga to celebrate the sacred festival of Ganga Dussehra. Massive crowds were witnessed in Prayagraj, Haridwar, and Kanpur, where devotees took ritualistic dips in the river and offered prayers for peace, prosperity, and salvation.

In Prayagraj, known as the Sangam city, devotees began arriving at the Triveni Sangam from the Brahma Muhurat -- the auspicious pre-dawn period. The confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati witnessed an overwhelming turnout as chants of“Jai Ganga Maiya” echoed across the ghats. Devotees took holy dips and performed religious rituals, including charity and offerings, believing that bathing in the Ganga on Ganga Dussehra washes away ten kinds of sins and grants moksha (salvation).

Speaking to IANS, a devotee in Prayagraj said,“Today, I have come here with my family to take a holy bath and perform puja for the happiness, well-being, and peace of my loved ones.”

In Haridwar, also, thousands of devotees gathered at Har Ki Pauri and nearby ghats from early morning to participate in the sacred bathing festival. The ghats reverberated with chants of“Har Har Gange” as worshippers immersed themselves in the holy waters and offered prayers to Maa Ganga. Many devotees also took part in donation and charity rituals with deep religious fervour.

The local administration implemented extensive security and crowd-management arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival. Speaking about the preparations, SP City Abhay Singh said,“The entire area has been divided into 11 zones and 27 sectors. Dog squads, river police, mounted police, and fire teams have been deployed at several locations to ensure safety and convenience for devotees.”

In Kanpur, similar scenes of devotion unfolded at the Ganga ghats as large numbers of devotees, especially women, gathered early in the morning to perform rituals and take holy dips. Security personnel remained deployed throughout the day to manage crowds and maintain order during the celebrations.

Ganga Dussehra is celebrated to honour the descent of the holy River Ganga from the heavens to Earth. According to Hindu mythology, it marks the day Goddess Ganga emerged on Earth to liberate the cursed ancestors of King Bhagiratha, cleansing their souls and granting them salvation (moksha).