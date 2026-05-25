Akhilesh Yadav Slams UP BJP Over 'Maha Power Disaster,' Reshuffles

Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Diversion Amid 'Maha Power Disaster'

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday launched a sharp attack on the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the ongoing power crisis, alleging that the ruling party is trying to divert attention from growing public anger through political manoeuvring and cabinet reshuffles.

In a strongly-worded post on X, Yadav accused BJP MLAs and MPs of trying to shield themselves from public outrage over what he described as a "Maha Power Disaster" in Uttar Pradesh. He claimed that leaders within the ruling party were issuing letters not in public interest, but to secure their political future ahead of the upcoming elections.

"To escape the continuously rising public outrage due to the unbearable 'Maha Power Disaster' in UP, the terrified BJP MLAs and MPs are trying to shield themselves with a 'paper armor' in the form of a sham letter--but that letter is not, in fact, any 'public interest letter' written to their own government; rather, it is an 'application letter' to the opposition to secure tickets in the upcoming elections by jumping ship from the sinking BJP vessel," he wrote.

'Govt Ignoring Public Grievances,' Says SP Chief

The Samajwadi Party chief said prolonged power cuts during the intense summer heat had worsened hardships for the elderly, children, women and the sick, while accusing the government of ignoring public grievances.

"There is no place in our alliance for such leaders who give the public nothing but suffering, pain, and hardships. In this deadly heat, only family members can truly understand the plight of the elderly at home, the sick, the children, and the women scorched while arranging food and water," Yadav added.

Yadav further said those who once "looked for opportunities in disasters" are now facing a situation where the very "officer" they backed has himself become the disaster. "Those who once sought opportunities in disasters have now found that the 'officer' they hunted for opportunity has himself become the disaster. As long as those who escape by throwing up both hands and chanting slogans remain, the problems won't be resolved. He also questioned the functioning of the BJP's "double-engine government," saying, "Why should the public bear the consequences of this internal clash in the BJP's double-engine setup?"

Yadav Hints at Ulterior Motives Behind Cabinet Reshuffle

In another pointed remark, Yadav hinted that the cabinet reshuffle could be aimed at removing underperforming ministers. "For someone, this is a golden opportunity to remove a completely failed 'minister-messenger'--meaning, to pull out this thorn that's been pricking for so long--in other words, to seize the chance in this disaster to show someone the door. In such a case, no one will even be able to accuse the honorable one of acting with malice against anyone. After that, the Chief will get the chance to expand his cabinet and accommodate one of those poor, sympathy-worthy 'loss-makers' who, lured by the comforts of power, lied even to their own conscience and ended up just wringing their hands, unable to shed even tears of regret over the end of their politics," he wrote.

"The UP BJP government also knows it will never return, which is why it is completely ignoring the public's troubles and demands, focusing solely on filling its own coffers. The people say: Today's BJP has become a burden on one and all!" Yadav added.

UP Govt Responds: 'Uninterrupted Power is Top Priority'

Earlier UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that providing uninterrupted powere was the top priority of his government. "Providing uninterrupted power supply to every consumer in the state, including the general public, farmers, traders, and industries, is the top priority of the UP Govt. I reviewed the power supply system with officials from the Energy Department, Power Corporation, and Discoms. I have directed the concerned officials to work with complete sensitivity, promptness, and accountability to ensure smooth and uninterrupted electricity supply across the state double-engine government is committed to bringing the light of convenience, trust, and development into the life of every citizen of the state," the CM said

State Broke Power Supply Records, Says Energy Minister

State Energy Minister AK Sharma said that the state had broken the record of highest supply of power in the state and was committed to ensure the same. "We are providing the highest power supply in the history of Uttar Pradesh. This morning at 2:33 AM, the peak supply of Uttar Pradesh crossed 31,000 MW. Now, at 10:01 PM, breaking all previous records, our peak supply has reached 31,774 MW. It may reach 32,000 MW tonight itself. Believe me, this is the highest in the history of the state. It is also the highest in the country. We have broken our own record," he posted on X on Sunday.

The latest face-off over power distribution in the state comes ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with Akhilesh Yadav sharpening his attack on the BJP-led UP government over a range of issues, including widespread power outages across the state and the recent cabinet reshuffle, which he said reflected the ruling party's governance failures and internal contradictions. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)