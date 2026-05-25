Three Cattle Thieves Injured In Police Encounter In UP's Mathura Cash, Weapons Recovered

MENAFN - IANS) Mathura, May 25 (IANS) A fierce encounter broke out between the police and a gang of notorious cattle thieves in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district on Monday, officials said.

The incident happened within the jurisdiction of the Jait Police Station of Mathura. During the exchange of fire between the two sides, three accused persons sustained bullet injuries after police retaliated in self-defence. The injured accused were later shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police officials said a substantial amount of cash, along with illegal firearms and ammunition, was recovered from the possession of the accused after the encounter.

According to police, personnel from the Jait Police Station were carrying out checking operations on suspicious vehicles and individuals linked to cattle smuggling in the area when they came across a suspected gang of cattle thieves.

Officials said that after noticing the police team, the accused initially attempted to flee from the spot. However, when they realised that they had been surrounded, they allegedly opened fire directly at the police personnel.

The police team then retaliated in self-defence, leading to an exchange of gunfire during which three accused sustained bullet injuries in their legs and fell to the ground, officials said.

Acting swiftly, police personnel apprehended all three injured accused from the scene itself and secured the area.

Following the arrests, the police recovered Rs 1,04,000 in cash from the possession of the accused.

Officials also seized three country-made pistols, commonly known as tamanchas, along with a large quantity of live cartridges and empty shells recovered from the encounter site.

Police said the injured accused were immediately admitted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment under police supervision.

A statement issued by the police administration said that further efforts are underway to identify other members linked to the gang and investigate the criminal background of the arrested accused.

"The three criminals injured in the encounter have been immediately admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police teams are now working to identify other members of the gang and gather details regarding their criminal history," police officials said.

Authorities added that further legal proceedings in connection with the case are currently underway.