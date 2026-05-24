AOI Explores New Cooperation, Investment Opportunities With French Chamber Of Commerce

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Mokhtar Abdel Latif, Chairperson of the Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI), held talks with Emad El Senbaty, Chairperson of the French Chamber of Commerce in Cairo, joined by representatives of the chamber's industry committee headed by Ahmed El Assar.

The discussions, held within AOI's mandate to strengthen industrial and trade relations and attract investment to Egypt, focused on manufacturing capabilities, promising investment opportunities, and the exchange of expertise across diverse industrial sectors.

Talks highlighted AOI's strategy to increase local content, localize technology in line with Fourth Industrial Revolution standards, and modernize manufacturing mechanisms to support the goals of Egypt's“New Republic.”

Both sides explored potential partnerships leveraging AOI's advanced manufacturing capabilities and French industrial expertise in sectors including electronics, IT, communications, artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, transport, renewable energy, infrastructure, and other industries.







Abdel Latif emphasized AOI's commitment to expanding cooperation with major French companies, participating in development projects, and meeting local market demand with internationally competitive products, while also opening new export markets. He welcomed visits by French companies and investors to AOI's factories and subsidiaries to explore manufacturing capabilities and partnership opportunities.

El Senbaty affirmed that Egypt remains an attractive destination for French investment, with strategic importance across Africa and the Arab region. He described AOI as the industrial backbone of the Egyptian state and noted strong interest among French companies in expanding cooperation in technological fields.

Ahmed El Assar, Chairperson of the chamber's industry committee, praised AOI's historic role in Arab and African industry and its advanced technological capabilities, expressing hope for deeper cooperation across industrial and development projects.