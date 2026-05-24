Ashghal To Close Roads Temporarily For Maintenance

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has announced a series of temporary traffic closures on several roads, bridges, and tunnels, in co-ordination with the General Directorate of Traffic.

The closures will allow for maintenance works and infrastructure improvements, with alternative routes provided to keep traffic flowing smoothly.

The tunnel leading to Dukhan Road will be closed for eight hours to traffic coming from New Al Rayyan Street via Bani Hajer Interchange on Friday, May 29, from 2am to 10am. Motorists travelling from New Al Rayyan Street towards Dukhan are advised to use Gharafat Al Rayyan Interchange as an alternative.

The U-turn on Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor at Umm Lekhba Interchange will be closed nightly for southbound traffic coming from Hamad International Airport, from Tuesday, June 2, until Friday, June 12, daily from 12.30am to 5am. Road users should take nearby alternative routes.

The bridge connecting New Al Hateem Street and Al Gaabiyah Street in Al Gharrafa will be closed nightly for northbound traffic, from Monday, June 1, until Saturday, June 20, daily from 12.30am to 5am. During the closure, motorists coming from Al Gaabiyah Street should turn right onto Al Gharrafa Street, make a U-turn at Al Duhail Intersection, continue straight along Al Gharrafa Street, then turn right onto New Al Hateem Street to reach their destinations.

A full traffic closure will also be in place at Bani Hajer Interchange for traffic coming from Khalifa Boulevard towards Al Shahama Street. The closures will take place at varying times during the night and morning hours from Sunday, May 31, until Tuesday, June 9. Motorists travelling from Doha via Khalifa Street towards Bani Hajer should use the bridge leading to New Al Rayyan Street, make a U-turn at Al Shafi Interchange, then use Bani Hajer Tunnel to reach their destinations.

Ashghal urged all road users to observe speed limits and traffic signs to ensure road safety.

Ashghal General Directorate of Traffic maintenance works