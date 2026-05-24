Linda J. Graham

Professor Linda Graham is Director of The Centre for Inclusive Education (C4IE) at Queensland University of Technology (QUT). She leads several externally funded research projects and has published more than 90 books, chapters and articles, including“Inclusive Education for the 21st Century: Theory, Policy and Practice”, published in 2020 by Routledge.

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