Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Linda J. Graham

Linda J. Graham


2026-05-24 07:09:01
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor and Director of the Centre for Inclusive Education, Queensland University of Technology
Profile Articles

Professor Linda Graham is Director of The Centre for Inclusive Education (C4IE) at Queensland University of Technology (QUT). She leads several externally funded research projects and has published more than 90 books, chapters and articles, including“Inclusive Education for the 21st Century: Theory, Policy and Practice”, published in 2020 by Routledge.

Experience
  • –present Principal Research Fellow in Education, Queensland University of Technology
Education
  • 2007 Queensland University of Technology, PhD in Education

The Conversation

MENAFN24052026000199003603ID1111162193



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search