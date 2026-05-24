

History Fellow, Australian Catholic University Postdoctoral Researcher, School of Humanities, Creative Industries and Social Sciences, University of Newcastle

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Theologian and sociologist of religion, Dr Tracy McEwan is the 2026-7 Australian Catholic History Fellow, ACU and a Postdoctoral Researcher, in the School of Humanities, Creative Industries and Social Sciences at University of Newcastle, Australia. Her writing and research interests include women in Catholicism; gender-based violence; church participation, generations, and life stage. Major projects include the podcast“Australian Women Preach” and the International Survey of Catholic Women, a survey of more than 17,000 Catholic women from 104 countries. Her monograph, "Women and the Catholic Church: Negotiating Identity and Agency" was published open access with Bloomsbury Academic in March 2025.



2022–present Assistant researcher, University of Newcastle 2026–present Australian Catholic History Fellow, Australian Catholic University

2022 Universtity of Newcastle, PhD

2025 Women and the Catholic Church: Negotiating Identity and Agency, Bloomsbury Academic

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