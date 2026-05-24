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Tracy Mcewan

Tracy Mcewan


2026-05-24 07:09:00
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • History Fellow, Australian Catholic University
  • Postdoctoral Researcher, School of Humanities, Creative Industries and Social Sciences, University of Newcastle
Profile Articles

Theologian and sociologist of religion, Dr Tracy McEwan is the 2026-7 Australian Catholic History Fellow, ACU and a Postdoctoral Researcher, in the School of Humanities, Creative Industries and Social Sciences at University of Newcastle, Australia. Her writing and research interests include women in Catholicism; gender-based violence; church participation, generations, and life stage. Major projects include the podcast“Australian Women Preach” and the International Survey of Catholic Women, a survey of more than 17,000 Catholic women from 104 countries. Her monograph, "Women and the Catholic Church: Negotiating Identity and Agency" was published open access with Bloomsbury Academic in March 2025.

Experience
  • 2022–present Assistant researcher, University of Newcastle
  • 2026–present Australian Catholic History Fellow, Australian Catholic University
Education
  • 2022 Universtity of Newcastle, PhD
Publications
  • 2025 Women and the Catholic Church: Negotiating Identity and Agency, Bloomsbury Academic

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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