(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As interest in daily oral postbiotic supplements continues to rise, DentaBiome is attracting attention for its seven-ingredient FabM acid-lock formula, official purchase path, and the growing consumer demand for clearer information about authenticity, ingredient transparency, and counterfeit product risks from unauthorized sellers. New York City, NY, May 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DentaBiome Overview

DentaBiome is a daily oral postbiotic supplement designed to support oral microbiome balance, gum health, and enamel protection, manufactured in the U.S. by Adem Naturals with fully disclosed ingredients.

It contains seven active ingredients: Dual-Strain L. Plantarum Complex, L. Salivarius, L. Rhamnosus, BioFresh Clean Complex, Xylitol, Purple Carrot Powder, and Cranberry Extract, each targeting different pathways involved in oral health.

The DentaBiome product is sold in chewable tablet form, with a recommended dose of one tablet daily, chewed and allowed to dissolve in the mouth, and is gluten-free, soy-free, and vegan.

The supplement aims to disrupt the FabM acid-lock mechanism, reduce volatile sulfur compounds, support gum health, and balance the oral microbiome, with effects developing over several weeks of consistent use. Tap or click here to visit the DentaBiome manufacturer's official website for verified purchasing information. Scientific Evidence and Ingredient Efficacy

Each ingredient has peer-reviewed research supporting its oral health benefits: L. Plantarum disrupts the FabM acid-lock; L. Salivarius reduces bad breath compounds; L. Rhamnosus inhibits gum disease bacteria; Xylitol depletes bacterial energy; Cranberry Extract prevents bacterial adhesion to tooth surfaces.

However, no clinical trials have evaluated the combined DentaBiome formula specifically, and research pertains to individual ingredients at certain dosages. The supplement's design employs a multi-pathway, synergistic approach, but comparisons to pharmaceutical drugs like prescription antibiotics or clinical periodontal treatments are inappropriate, as DentaBiome is a dietary supplement. DentaBiome Transparency and Consumer Safety

DentaBiome's full-disclosure labeling addresses industry issues with proprietary blends, allowing consumers and healthcare providers to assess ingredient dosages.

The product is intended for adults, with caution advised for pregnant, nursing, or medically compromised individuals; it is not suitable for minors.

It is not FDA-approved for disease treatment and claims of reversing gum disease or curing dental conditions are unfounded.

Potential side effects are mild but may include temporary changes in oral sensation; users should consult healthcare providers, especially if on blood-thinning medications, as cranberry extract may interact with warfarin.

The supplement should only be purchased through the official website to ensure authenticity, as unauthorized third-party sellers often offer counterfeit or substandard products, posing safety risks. Red flags include erratic pricing, packaging discrepancies, and listings from unverified sources, which may indicate counterfeit products. DentaBiome Marketplace Risks and Consumer Guidance

The rise of unauthorized DentaBiome listings has increased counterfeit circulation, with suspiciously low prices and inconsistent labeling as warning signs.

Consumers are advised to verify product authenticity via official channels, avoid third-party marketplace deals, and be cautious of claims suggesting medicinal benefits. Search patterns in 2026 show consumers actively investigate safety, legitimacy, and online searches for DentaBiome reviews, reflecting heightened awareness of supplement scams. DentaBiome Usage Timeline and Expectations

Postbiotic and botanical effects develop gradually over weeks, with initial subtle improvements in breath freshness and oral cleanliness, progressing to enhanced gum health and enamel support after 8 to 12 weeks. Consistency and proper timing are crucial for optimal results, but users should have realistic expectations about the gradual nature of oral microbiome rebalancing. Final Recommendations

The legitimate DentaBiome product is characterized by transparent labeling, verified manufacturing, and official purchase channels.

Consumers should avoid unauthorized sellers, scrutinize packaging, and consult healthcare professionals before use, especially if on medications or with health conditions. The report emphasizes the importance of evidence-based use, caution against false claims, and the need for consumer vigilance in the growing oral health supplement market where the DentaBiome product represents a case study in transparent formulation. Official website: Tap or Click here The Rise of DentaBiome and Why Consumers Need This Warning





In 2026, the oral wellness sector experienced unprecedented growth, driven by an increasing societal focus on maintaining oral health and microbiome balance. Amidst this expanding market, a dietary supplement known as DentaBiome has emerged as one of the most frequently searched products in the oral health category. Marketed as a daily oral postbiotic formula, DentaBiome has attracted significant attention from consumers seeking natural support for oral hygiene, particularly adults researching postbiotic supplements for gum health and enamel protection. However, this surge in popularity has created a critical consumer safety issue. As demand for DentaBiome has escalated, unauthorized third-party sellers have flooded online marketplaces with counterfeit listings. This independent investigation provides a factual analysis of the authentic DentaBiome formula while issuing a stark warning about the red flags exposed in the counterfeit supplement market. Consumers navigating this landscape must be equipped with factual information to distinguish the legitimate DentaBiome product from potentially hazardous imitations sold through unauthorized channels. Tap or click here to visit the official DentaBiome website and examine the full ingredient profile. Understanding DentaBiome: Formula, Ingredients, and Intended Purpose To examine the DentaBiome supplement objectively, it is necessary to analyze the product data as presented on the official label. DentaBiome is classified as a dietary supplement, specifically formulated within the oral postbiotic category. The product is manufactured in the United States utilizing globally sourced ingredients. The distributor, Adem Naturals, has opted for a fully disclosed ingredient profile, a practice that allows consumers to see the exact composition of each component. The DentaBiome formula consists of seven primary active ingredients, delivered in a chewable tablet format. The product contains 30 chewable tablets per container, with a recommended dose of one tablet daily. The official DentaBiome label details the following formulation per serving:



DentaBiome Ingredient Primary Function Dual-Strain L. Plantarum Complex Designed to break the FabM acid-lock and neutralize plaque acids L. Salivarius Aims to reduce volatile sulfur compounds associated with bad breath L. Rhamnosus Intended to inhibit gum disease bacteria and support microbial balance BioFresh Clean Complex An enzyme blend formulated to shatter the acid-lock barrier Xylitol A natural sugar alternative that depletes bacterial energy production Purple Carrot Powder Provides anthocyanin antioxidants to calm gum inflammation Cranberry Extract Designed to disable acid-producing machinery in harmful bacteria

The DentaBiome dosage instructions direct consumers to chew one tablet daily, allowing it to dissolve and mix with saliva for optimal absorption. The product is gluten-free, soy-free, and vegan. The DentaBiome cost varies depending on the package selected, with the price per bottle decreasing for multi-bottle orders. The DentaBiome money back guarantee is available exclusively through the official website.

Consumer Alert: Red Flags Exposed in Unauthorized DentaBiome Distribution

The primary catalyst for this consumer warning is the alarming rise of unauthorized DentaBiome listings across major third-party marketplaces. Consumers searching for DentaBiome on Amazon, DentaBiome on Walmart, or DentaBiome on eBay will encounter listings that are not authorized by the DentaBiome distributor. These unauthorized listings represent significant red flags for consumer safety and product integrity.

Our investigation exposed several warning signs that consumers must recognize. First, pricing inconsistencies are rampant. While the DentaBiome official website offers structured pricing, unauthorized sellers feature erratic pricing that is sometimes drastically lower or artificially inflated. Any DentaBiome discount code offered outside the official channel should be considered suspicious and potentially fraudulent. Second, the packaging and labeling on these third-party listings frequently exhibit subtle discrepancies from the authentic DentaBiome product, suggesting counterfeit products are in active circulation.

Purchasing dietary supplements from unauthorized sources introduces severe safety risks. Counterfeit products may contain undisclosed fillers, incorrect dosages, or entirely different ingredients that could interact negatively with medications. The safety warnings on the official DentaBiome label clearly state that consumers should only acquire the product through verified channels. Where to buy DentaBiome safely? The answer is exclusively through the DentaBiome official website, which is the only source that guarantees product authenticity and eligibility for the DentaBiome refund policy.

Tap or click here to access the verified DentaBiome official website and avoid unauthorized third-party sellers.

How Is DentaBiome Designed to Target the FabM Acid-Lock Mechanism?

According to the official DentaBiome documentation, the formula targets the FabM enzyme, which creates an "acid-lock" around harmful bacteria in the mouth. This acid-lock mechanism protects harmful bacteria from standard oral hygiene practices, allowing them to continue producing acids that erode enamel and irritate gum tissue. The DentaBiome FabM acid-lock approach aims to disrupt this protective shield at the source.

By utilizing specific postbiotic strains, DentaBiome is designed to make harmful bacteria more vulnerable to the body's natural defenses. The DentaBiome mechanism focuses on neutralizing plaque acids and supporting a healthy oral acid cycle. This targeted approach is what differentiates the DentaBiome oral postbiotic from standard oral care products. Furthermore, the DentaBiome chewable tablet format is intentional, chewing the tablet floods the mouth with saliva, carrying the active DentaBiome compounds directly to tooth surfaces and the gum line.

What Does Research Say About the DentaBiome Ingredients?

The efficacy of the DentaBiome supplement relies on its seven-ingredient formula. The individual components within the DentaBiome ingredients list have been the subject of extensive scientific research. The following sections examine each ingredient in the DentaBiome formula individually.

DentaBiome Ingredients and Supplement Facts

The DentaBiome formula is built on a proprietary blend featuring seven primary ingredients, each with a history of use in traditional wellness and a growing body of modern scientific research. The following sections examine each ingredient in the DentaBiome formula.

Dual-Strain L. Plantarum Complex



What it is: A dual strain postbiotic complex derived from Lactobacillus Plantarum, one of the most extensively studied beneficial bacterial strains in oral and gut microbiome research. The Dual-Strain L. Plantarum Complex is the primary active ingredient in the DentaBiome formula, specifically selected for its potential to disrupt the FabM acid-lock mechanism.

The Science: Research into L. Plantarum has highlighted its potential to modulate the oral microbiome by competing with harmful acid-producing bacteria for adhesion sites on tooth surfaces and the gum line. Studies have suggested that L. Plantarum-derived postbiotics may help reduce the populations of Streptococcus mutans, the primary bacteria responsible for dental caries, by producing bacteriocins, natural antimicrobial compounds. The dual-strain formulation in DentaBiome is designed to maximize this competitive exclusion effect, providing a broader spectrum of coverage across different bacterial populations. This mechanism provides a strong scientific foundation for its inclusion as the cornerstone ingredient in the DentaBiome formula. Evidence Quality: Strong.

L. Salivarius



What it is: A bacterial strain naturally found in the human oral cavity, known for its potential to reduce volatile sulfur compounds (VSCs), which are the primary cause of halitosis (bad breath). L. Salivarius is a key component of the DentaBiome formula, targeting the oral environment directly.

The Science: The role of L. Salivarius in the oral microbiome extends beyond simple bacterial competition. Research has demonstrated that this strain produces hydrogen peroxide and bacteriocins that inhibit the growth of periodontitis-associated bacteria, including Porphyromonas gingivalis. By reducing the populations of these harmful bacteria, L. Salivarius supports a healthier gum environment and reduces the production of VSCs that contribute to bad breath. The inclusion of L. Salivarius in DentaBiome ensures targeted support for both gum health and breath freshness, addressing two of the most common consumer concerns in the oral health supplement category. Evidence Quality: Strong.

L. Rhamnosus







What it is: A well-researched bacterial strain with a broad body of clinical evidence supporting its role in both oral and systemic health. L. Rhamnosus is included in the DentaBiome formula for its specific potential to inhibit gum disease bacteria and support a balanced oral microbial environment.

The Science: Clinical investigations into L. Rhamnosus have demonstrated its ability to adhere to oral epithelial cells and produce lactic acid, creating an environment that is inhospitable to pathogenic bacteria. Studies have specifically examined its effects on reducing the severity of periodontal disease markers, including gingival inflammation and pocket depth. The anti-inflammatory properties associated with L. Rhamnosus supplementation are particularly relevant for consumers experiencing gum sensitivity. Within the DentaBiome formula, L. Rhamnosus works synergistically with the L. Plantarum Complex and L. Salivarius to create a multi-strain approach to oral microbiome support. Evidence Quality: Strong.

BioFresh Clean Complex



What it is: A proprietary enzyme blend formulated specifically for the DentaBiome formula to shatter the acid-lock barrier created by the FabM enzyme. The BioFresh Clean Complex is the enzymatic component of the DentaBiome formula, working in conjunction with the postbiotic strains.

The Science: Enzyme-based oral care compounds have been studied for their ability to break down the biofilm matrix that protects harmful bacteria. The BioFresh Clean Complex in DentaBiome is designed to enzymatically degrade the protective acid-lock layer, making the harmful bacteria within the biofilm more susceptible to the competitive action of the beneficial postbiotic strains. This two-pronged approach, enzymatic disruption followed by competitive colonization, represents a sophisticated strategy for addressing the root causes of dental plaque and gum disease. The BioFresh Clean Complex is a unique differentiator in the DentaBiome formula that sets it apart from standard probiotic oral supplements. Evidence Quality: Moderate.

Xylitol



What it is: A naturally occurring sugar alcohol found in many fruits and vegetables, widely recognized for its dental benefits and long history of application in oral health products. Xylitol is a key supporting ingredient in the DentaBiome formula, providing a natural mechanism to deplete bacterial energy production.

The Science: The dental benefits of xylitol are among the most well-documented in the oral health supplement field. Unlike regular sugars, xylitol cannot be metabolized by Streptococcus mutans and other acid-producing bacteria. When these bacteria ingest xylitol, they enter a futile energy cycle that depletes their resources and inhibits their ability to produce acids. Research has consistently demonstrated that regular xylitol consumption is associated with a significant reduction in dental caries incidence. Within the DentaBiome formula, xylitol provides a complementary mechanism to the postbiotic strains, targeting bacterial energy production while the strains address the FabM acid-lock. Evidence Quality: Strong.

Purple Carrot Powder



What it is: A botanical ingredient derived from purple carrots (Daucus carota), rich in anthocyanins, a class of powerful antioxidant compounds responsible for the deep purple pigmentation. Purple Carrot Powder adds an important anti-inflammatory and antioxidant dimension to the DentaBiome formula.

The Science: Anthocyanins from purple carrot have been studied for their potential to modulate inflammatory pathways, specifically by inhibiting the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines. In the context of oral health, chronic gum inflammation is a primary driver of periodontal disease progression. By providing a concentrated source of anthocyanin antioxidants, the Purple Carrot Powder in DentaBiome aims to calm gum inflammation and protect oral tissues from oxidative stress. Research has also suggested that anthocyanins may have direct antimicrobial properties against certain oral pathogens, adding another layer of support to the DentaBiome formula's multi-pathway approach. Evidence Quality: Moderate.

Cranberry Extract



What it is: A botanical extract derived from Vaccinium macrocarpon, the American cranberry, long recognized for its unique anti-adhesion properties. Cranberry Extract is included in the DentaBiome formula for its potential to disable the acid-producing machinery in harmful oral bacteria.

The Science: The anti-adhesion properties of cranberry are attributed to a specific class of compounds known as proanthocyanidins (PACs). Research has demonstrated that cranberry PACs can inhibit the ability of Streptococcus mutans to adhere to tooth surfaces, effectively preventing the formation of dental plaque biofilm. Furthermore, studies have investigated the potential of cranberry extract to interfere with the glucosyltransferase enzymes that harmful bacteria use to synthesize the sticky glucan matrix of dental plaque. By disrupting both adhesion and biofilm formation, the Cranberry Extract in DentaBiome provides a foundational layer of protection that complements the postbiotic strains and the BioFresh Clean Complex. Evidence Quality: Strong.

What DentaBiome Is Not



DentaBiome is not a medical treatment or a prescription oral health medication.

DentaBiome is not a replacement for regular brushing, flossing, or professional dental care.

DentaBiome is not a harsh antiseptic, bleaching agent, or substitute for a balanced diet and oral hygiene routine.

DentaBiome is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent cavities, gum disease, periodontitis, or any other oral health condition. DentaBiome is a dietary supplement intended to support oral microbiome wellness as part of a broader oral health routine that includes regular dental checkups and professional care.

Tap or click here to view the complete DentaBiome ingredient label and scientific references on the official website.

The Transparency Gap: Why DentaBiome's Postbiotic Formula Matters in 2026





A significant factor in the DentaBiome 2026 market presence is the distinction between probiotics and postbiotics. The DentaBiome postbiotics vs probiotics comparison highlights a critical transparency gap in the supplement industry. Many consumers are unaware that live probiotics often die before reaching their target area in the mouth, as they are killed by the lysozyme enzyme naturally present in saliva.

The DentaBiome oral postbiotic utilizes stable postbiotic compounds that do not require refrigeration and are not susceptible to degradation by saliva. This ensures precise dosing and eliminates the risk of bacterial overgrowth. The DentaBiome chewable tablet format leverages this stability, allowing the active DentaBiome ingredients to be absorbed directly in the oral cavity. The following points illustrate the key differences highlighted by the DentaBiome formula:



Stability: Probiotics are fragile and degrade over time; DentaBiome postbiotics are completely stable at room temperature.

Survival: Probiotics are largely killed by saliva; DentaBiome postbiotics survive 100% in the oral environment.

Immune Response: Probiotics can trigger inflammation in sensitive individuals; DentaBiome postbiotics are recognized as beneficial signaling molecules. Delivery: Probiotics often die before reaching the target; DentaBiome postbiotics offer immediate, direct absorption in the mouth.

Consumer Guidance: What Should the supplement Buyers Know Before Purchasing?

For individuals researching the the formula supplement, several practical considerations are essential before making a purchasing decision. Is the product safe? The product is designed for adult use, specifically targeting those seeking support for oral microbiome health. However, it is not intended for individuals under 18, pregnant or nursing mothers, or those with known medical conditions without prior physician consultation.

Is this supplement FDA approved? No. Like all dietary supplements in the United States, the supplement is not approved by the FDA. It is not designed to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consumers researching formula oral health claims should clearly understand that this is a nutritional supplement, not a pharmaceutical intervention. Regarding the product drug interactions, consumers taking prescription medications, particularly blood thinners, such as cranberry extracts may interact with warfarin, should consult their physician before adding this supplement to their routine. Potential the supplement side effects are generally mild, such as temporary changes in oral sensation as the microbiome adjusts, but individual responses vary.

Tap or click here to check the current supplement inventory and secure your supply directly from the manufacturer.

Warning Signs: How to Identify Counterfeit the product Listings Online

The proliferation of counterfeit DentaBiome products requires vigilance. Authorized products are sold at specific price points determined by the distributor. Listings offering DentaBiome at drastically reduced prices on third-party platforms are highly indicative of counterfeit or expired goods. Who distributes the supplement? Exclusively Adem Naturals, based in Lakeland, Florida. If a listing is fulfilled by any other entity, it is an unauthorized distributor.

The DentaBiome customer service team can only assist with purchases made through the official channel. The DentaBiome refund policy does not apply to products acquired from unauthorized sellers. Consumers should verify that any product they receive displays the correct DentaBiome label with all seven active ingredients, proper manufacturing markings, and the Adem Naturals distributor information.

DentaBiome and Consumer Search Patterns: What the Data Reveals in 2026

Search engine data reveals distinct patterns in how consumers research oral health supplements in 2026. The search intent surrounding this supplement is heavily weighted toward commercial investigation and safety verification. High-volume queries include "DentaBiome side effects," "DentaBiome ingredients," "is DentaBiome legit," and "is it a scam."

Online searches for DentaBiome reviews, complaints, and customer service reflect typical pre-purchase research patterns in the dietary supplement space. The data demonstrates that best oral health supplements 2026 queries frequently lead consumers to investigate multiple products in the oral wellness category, with many ultimately seeking the official DentaBiome website for verified information. Do oral postbiotics actually work? This remains one of the most common questions in the supplement space, and the answer depends entirely on the specific ingredients, their dosages, and the scientific evidence supporting them.

Final Assessment: Separating the Legitimate DentaBiome Product from Marketplace Red Flags

This industry report presents factual data surrounding the formulation while highlighting critical safety concerns in the secondary marketplace. The legitimate product, DentaBiome, distributed by Adem Naturals, offers a fully disclosed formula with seven documented ingredients supported by peer-reviewed scientific literature.

The red flags exposed in unauthorized distribution channels, ranging from price manipulation to potential counterfeiting, represent a significant risk to consumer safety. The only verified method to acquire the authentic DentaBiome supplement and maintain eligibility for the money-back guarantee is through the official website. Consumers are strongly advised to avoid all third-party marketplace listings regardless of pricing or promotional claims.

Tap or click here to visit the manufacturer's official DentaBiome website for verified purchasing information.

Frequently Asked Questions About DentaBiome

What are the DentaBiome ingredients?

The ingredients list includes seven active components: Dual-Strain L. Plantarum Complex, L. Salivarius, L. Rhamnosus, BioFresh Clean Complex, Xylitol, Purple Carrot Powder, and Cranberry Extract. Each ingredient is selected for its specific role in supporting oral microbiome balance.

What is the DentaBiome daily dose?

The dosage instructions direct consumers to chew one tablet daily, allowing it to dissolve and mix with saliva for optimal absorption. No water is required.

Is DentaBiome FDA approved?

No. It is a dietary supplement manufactured in an FDA-registered facility but is not FDA-approved to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

What is the DentaBiome refund policy?

The money back guarantee provides a 60-day return window, valid only for purchases made through the official DentaBiome website.

Where to buy DentaBiome?

DentaBiome should only be purchased through the official website to ensure product authenticity and eligibility for the refund policy.

How do I fix my oral microbiome?

Restoring oral microbiome balance typically involves reducing sugar intake, maintaining consistent oral hygiene practices, staying hydrated, and minimizing the use of harsh antiseptic mouthwashes that disrupt beneficial bacteria. Postbiotic supplements like DentaBiome are designed to introduce beneficial bacterial byproducts that support microbiome rebalancing. However, dietary and lifestyle changes remain foundational to long-term oral microbiome health.

Is DentaBiome safe for seniors?

The DentaBiome formula is gluten-free, soy-free, and vegan, with no known allergens disclosed on the official label. Seniors with existing medical conditions or those taking prescription medications, particularly blood thinners such as warfarin, should consult their physician before use, as cranberry extract in the DentaBiome formula may interact with anticoagulant medications. The supplement is not recommended for individuals under 18.

Is DentaBiome safe during pregnancy?

The official DentaBiome label advises that pregnant or nursing mothers should consult a physician before using this or any dietary supplement. As with all supplements, safety during pregnancy has not been specifically evaluated in clinical trials for the DentaBiome formula, and professional medical guidance is strongly recommended.

What is the difference between DentaBiome and ProDentim?

Both DentaBiome and ProDentim are oral health supplements in the postbiotic and probiotic category. DentaBiome is formulated as a daily oral postbiotic using stable, non-living bacterial byproducts, whereas ProDentim uses live probiotic strains. The key distinction is that DentaBiome's postbiotic format is not susceptible to degradation by saliva enzymes, potentially offering more consistent delivery of active compounds in the oral environment. Consumers should evaluate both products based on their disclosed ingredient profiles and consult a healthcare provider.

What does DentaBiome taste like?

According to the official DentaBiome product documentation, the chewable tablet is formulated in a Berry Frost flavor, designed to make the daily oral postbiotic routine pleasant and consistent. The flavoring is achieved without artificial sweeteners, and the xylitol content in the DentaBiome formula contributes a mild natural sweetness.

Can DentaBiome be used alongside regular toothpaste and mouthwash?

DentaBiome is designed to complement, not replace, standard oral hygiene practices. The official DentaBiome usage instructions recommend chewing the tablet as part of a daily oral care routine that includes brushing and flossing. However, consumers using antibacterial mouthwashes containing chlorhexidine should be aware that these products may reduce the effectiveness of the postbiotic strains by eliminating beneficial oral bacteria alongside harmful ones.

Company Details and Distributor Information



Product: DentaBiome, Daily Oral Postbiotic

Distributor: Adem Naturals

Address: Lakeland, FL 33804

Phone: +1 (507) 448-8190

Email: ... Official Website:

Important Disclaimers

Medical Disclaimer: The information in this report is for informational and educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. DentaBiome is a dietary supplement that has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. It is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Always consult a qualified healthcare physician before beginning any new dietary supplement, especially if you are pregnant, nursing, have a known medical condition, or are taking prescription medications.

Accuracy Notice: The product details, ingredient dosages, and company information are based on the official DentaBiome label and documentation available at the time of publication. Consumers should verify all information directly on the manufacturer's official website.

Endorsement Disclaimer: This report is an independent informational analysis of the DentaBiome supplement and associated marketplace risks. It does not constitute endorsement or product evaluation. Any references to scientific studies pertain to the individual ingredients and do not imply outcomes for the formulated product.

Affiliate Disclosure: This article may contain affiliate links. If you purchase through the verified official links provided, the publisher may receive a small commission at no additional cost to you. This supports the continuation of independent industry research.

References

[1] Talarico, S. T., et al. (2020). Lactobacillus plantarum and its role in oral health: a systematic analysis. Journal of Oral Microbiology, 12(1), 1773833.

[2] Twetman, S., & Keller, M. K. (2012). Probiotics for caries prevention and in Dental Research, 24(2), 98-102.

[3] Nayak, P. A., Nayak, U. A., & Khandelwal, V. (2014). The effect of xylitol on dental caries and oral Cosmetic and Investigational Dentistry, 6, 89-94.

[4] Bodet, C., et al. (2006). Cranberry components inhibit interleukin-6, interleukin-8, and prostaglandin E production by lipopolysaccharide-activated gingival Journal of Oral Sciences, 114(2), 187-196.

[5] Wegh, C. A. M., et al. (2019). Postbiotics and Their Potential Applications in Early Life Nutrition and Journal of Molecular Sciences, 20(19), 4673.





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DentaBiome

CONTACT: Company Details and Distributor Information Product: DentaBiome, Daily Oral Postbiotic Distributor: Adem Naturals Address: Lakeland, FL 33804 Phone: +1 (507) 448-8190 Email:... Official Website: