Fenwick & West Settles $54M Lawsuit Tied To FTX Fallout

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) In a development with wide-ranging implications for professional liability and regulatory oversight in the crypto sector, Fenwick & West LLP has agreed to pay $54 million to settle a 2023 class-action filed by former customers of the FTX exchange. The suit alleges that the Silicon Valley law firm played a central role in facilitating the exchange's alleged misappropriation of customer funds by advising on entities, structures and strategies intended to hide commingling with Alameda Research and to sidestep licensing requirements. The agreement, announced on Friday, remains subject to the approval of a U.S. judge before it becomes final.

According to Cointelegraph, the plaintiffs contended that Fenwick guided FTX on creating legal structures designed to reduce the likelihood of needing money transmitter licenses and to obscure the flow of customer funds. The settlement underscores the continuing legal fallout from FTX's 2022 collapse and comes amid heightened regulatory scrutiny of governance, risk management, and professional duties within crypto companies and their advisers.

Fenwick & West LLP will pay $54 million to settle a 2023 class-action by former FTX customers; finality hinges on court approval. The suit alleges Fenwick facilitated the alleged fraud by shaping entities and transactions to hide fund commingling and to evade licensing requirements. The Fenwick settlement adds to the post-FTX litigation landscape as regulators intensify scrutiny of professional roles in crypto insolvencies. The FTX Recovery Trust distributed $2.2 billion to creditors and customers in March; the next distribution is scheduled for May 29. Asset-management questions persist within the Recovery Trust, including criticisms of liquidation practices and the mispricing of certain holdings, such as aCursor stake sale that underscored potential opportunity costs.

Key takeawaysFenwick settlement in the FTX aftermath

The case sits within a broader pattern of litigation that followed FTX's collapse, including actions against advisers who were involved in shaping the exchange's corporate and financial structures. Fenwick & West initially sought to have the lawsuit dismissed, but later agreed to a settlement in February before the publicly disclosed $54 million figure. The settlement's fate now rests with a U.S. judge, who must sign off for the agreement to proceed and for the court to resolve the plaintiffs' claims against the firm.

Analysts note that the dispute highlights the line between legal counsel's traditional professional duties and the risks associated with guiding entities through complex, cross-border crypto structures. As regulators increasingly scrutinize how law firms, bankers, and service providers interact with crypto platforms, the Fenwick case may inform ongoing considerations of duty, due diligence, and potential liability in crypto-related governance and enforcement actions.

FTX Recovery Trust distributions and asset-management challenges

The FTX Recovery Trust, which oversees the restitution process for creditors and customers, distributed $2.2 billion to those affected in March. A subsequent tranche is anticipated on May 29, continuing the process of asset realization and distribution. While the Trust seeks to fulfill its mandate, dissatisfaction has grown among some claimants and observers who accuse the Trustee and related administrators of mismanaging asset liquidation or realizing assets at prices that undervalue recovery potential.

One notable illustration of these concerns concerns a 2023 sale of a 5% stake in AI company Cursor for about $200,000. At the time, the Value of that stake was not fully recognized within the recovery plan; by April 2026, Cursor's value had risen to an estimated $3 billion, highlighting the risk of valuation and timing in bankruptcy- and estate-management contexts. Such disparities underscore the tension between rapid distributions and maximizing recoveries for creditors and customers in crypto collapses.

These dynamics occur amid broader questions about how trusts securing crypto-liquidation proceeds should price and sell recovered assets, how to manage strategic stakes, and how to balance speed of payouts with maximized recoveries. The discussions also intersect with regulatory expectations for how distressed crypto assets are handled, including transparency, valuation methodologies, and fiduciary duties of trustees and advisers.

Regulatory and policy implications for the sector

The Fenwick settlement and the Recovery Trust's liquidation approach sit at the intersection of legal professional responsibilities and crypto-regulatory policy. In the United States, the episode feeds into inquiries by lawmakers and regulators into the adequacy of compliance, licensing, and anti-money-laundering controls across crypto platforms and their service networks. For institutions, the developments raise practical considerations around vendor risk, professional liability, and the scope of due diligence required when assisting crypto entities through restructuring and wind-downs.

From a policy perspective, the events resonate with ongoing debates around licensing regimes, cross-border supervision, and the treatment of crypto assets under consumer protection, securities, and banking frameworks. In particular, the case touches on enforcement priorities among the U.S. agencies-such as the SEC, CFTC and DOJ-and echoes discussions around broader regulatory alignment with frameworks like MiCA in the European Union, as jurisdictions seek greater clarity on the treatment of exchanges, asset custodians, and recovery processes. For banks and financial counterparties, the evolving regime continues to influence risk management practices, licensing considerations, and the due-diligence standards applied to customers and counterparties engaged in crypto-related activities.

Industry observers emphasize that the outcomes may shape professional-standards expectations for law firms and other service providers involved in crypto insolvencies, with potential implications for standards of care, disclosure, and conflict-management obligations. The developments also illustrate the regulatory and legal risk that can accompany asset-holding and restructuring strategies in distressed crypto businesses, reinforcing the need for robust AML/KYC controls and transparent governance across the ecosystem.

Closing perspective

As courts evaluate the Fenwick settlement and the Recovery Trust continues to unwind and distribute assets, authorities and market participants will be watching how these processes inform regulatory expectations, professional responsibility standards, and the governance of crypto insolvencies moving forward.

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