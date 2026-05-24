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Trump Reassures Netanyahu On Iran Nuclear Issue

Trump Reassures Netanyahu On Iran Nuclear Issue


2026-05-24 03:05:30
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. U.S. President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trend reports.

According to the information, during the conversation, Trump stated that the result of the settlement of the conflict with Iran should be the cessation of the Iranian nuclear program.

Trump reportedly sought to reassure Netanyahu that the final agreement with Tehran would lead to a curtailment of its nuclear activities.

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Trend News Agency

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