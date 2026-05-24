Trump Reassures Netanyahu On Iran Nuclear Issue
According to the information, during the conversation, Trump stated that the result of the settlement of the conflict with Iran should be the cessation of the Iranian nuclear program.
Trump reportedly sought to reassure Netanyahu that the final agreement with Tehran would lead to a curtailment of its nuclear activities.--
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment