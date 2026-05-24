WEMART Joins UAE National Initiative“Pledge And Commitment”

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Abu Dhabi Energy Centre recently hosted a landmark UAE national event titled“Pledge and Commitment”, presided over by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of Sandooq Al Watan Foundation, bringing together representatives from across the UAE's business, educational, and social sectors.

The initiative centered on shared values of loyalty, responsibility, unity, coexistence, and a forward-looking vision - reflecting the UAE's long-standing commitment to openness, diversity, and tolerance.

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As one of the major Chinese enterprises in the UAE with nearly two decades of community service, WEMART received a special invitation to participate in the national initiative, recommended by the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the UAE.

Sun Jiansheng, Chairman of WEMART, signed the pledge document alongside representatives from various walks of life, underscoring the company's dedication to the values championed by the UAE.

Speaking at the event, Sun Jiansheng said:“ It is a tremendous honour to take part in an initiative of such national significance. Going forward, WEMART will continue to serve the community with the same founding spirit - actively integrating into the UAE's social development with an open, long-term, and mutually beneficial approach, growing together with this great nation toward a shared future.”

Founded with the mission of bringing familiar flavours to the Chinese community, WEMART has grown to serve an increasingly diverse base of local and international consumers through retail outlets and food supply chain services, consistently fostering people-to-people connectivity between China and the UAE.