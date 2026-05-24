Salah Starts For Liverpool In Final Game

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

London: Mohamed Salah was named in Liverpool's starting line-up for his final game for the club on Sunday, days after he criticised the team's playing style under manager Arne Slot.

In a social media post following last week's defeat at Aston Villa the Egypt international said he wanted to see a return to "heavy metal football", referring to the approach under former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

The post was liked by multiple members of the current squad, who have endured a painful season after winning the Premier League last season.

Slot, speaking on Friday ahead of Liverpool's home match against Brentford, said he did not think the Egypt forward's comments had undermined him.

"I think Mo was really happy with the style we played last year as it lead to us winning the league," he said.

"Football has changed, football has evolved, but we both want what is best for Liverpool and that is for us to compete for trophies, which we haven't done this season."

Salah has scored 257 goals in 441 appearances since his arrival at Anfield in 2017, behind only Ian Rush and Roger Hunt in Liverpool's list of leading goalscorers.

He has won multiple trophies at the club including the Champions League and two Premier League titles.

Salah, whose departure was announced in March, told reporters in December his relationship with Slot had broken down.

The 33-year-old was the Premier League's top-scorer last season, with 29 goals, but his form has dipped dramatically in the current campaign and he has managed just seven goals in the league.

Scotland international defender Andy Robertson, 32, was also making his final appearance for Liverpool. He too arrived at Anfield in 2017 and has been a key player under Klopp and Slot.

Liverpool are set to take the fifth Champions League spot. They are three points ahead of sixth-placed Bournemouth with a significantly better goal difference.