Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Lauds 'Janjati Sanskritik Samagam' In Capital

CM Rekha Gupta Hails 'Wonderful' Programme

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday praised the 'Janjati Sanskritik Samagam' held in the national capital, calling it a "very wonderful" programme that witnessed participation of lakhs of tribal brothers and sisters from across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Gupta said the event reflected the spirit of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" and extended her congratulations to the organising team. "Today's program was very wonderful. Lakhs of tribal brothers and sisters came to Delhi today, and this wonderful event of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' took place in Delhi. Many congratulations to the organising team from my side," she said.

Welcoming attendees from different parts of the country, she said it was a matter of pride that people had gathered in the national capital for the celebration. She also highlighted that the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda was being observed, calling it a moment of happiness and pride. "...I welcome the public who have come here to the national capital from various parts of the nation...We are celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda...This is a matter of happiness for us...," she added.

The programme saw large participation from tribal communities and cultural performances showcasing India's indigenous heritage.

Amit Shah on Birsa Munda's Legacy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that tribal icon Birsa Munda had spread the message of protecting faith, forests, and identity among tribal communities across the country, asserting that the freedom fighter's Ulgulan movement had shaken the foundations of British rule.

Addressing the 'Janjati Sanskritik Samagam' in Delhi, Shah said the year marks the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda and highlighted his role in uniting tribal communities despite the lack of communication facilities during that era. "The year in which we are meeting today is the 150th birth anniversary year of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. The Ulgulan (rebellion) movement shook the foundations of British rule. At that time, despite the absence of any communication facilities, Bhagwan Birsa Munda spread the message from Jharkhand to Gujarat and across all of India to the tribal communities--that this is our country, our religion is the true religion, and no one can occupy our forests," said Amit Shah.

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