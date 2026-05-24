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President Of Rwanda Arrives In Doha

President Of Rwanda Arrives In Doha


2026-05-24 02:14:30
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The President of the Republic of Rwanda Paul Kagame, arrived in Doha on Sunday morning for a working visit to the country.

The President and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Doha International Airport by HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, and the Ambassador of the Republic of Rwanda to the State of Qatar Igor Marara Kayinamura.

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Gulf Times

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