President Of Rwanda Arrives In Doha

The President and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Doha International Airport by HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, and the Ambassador of the Republic of Rwanda to the State of Qatar Igor Marara Kayinamura.

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