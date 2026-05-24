Fake AI Installers Target Developers Arabian Post

The campaign, active since early March 2026, marks a sharper turn in financially motivated attacks against software teams as AI assistants become embedded in daily coding workflows. The attackers are not merely imitating well-known brands; they are copying the installation habits developers already trust, then using those habits to harvest credentials, tokens and corporate access.

The operation relies on SEO poisoning, a technique that manipulates search visibility so malicious pages appear ahead of legitimate results for queries linked to popular tools. Developers searching for Gemini CLI or Claude Code installation instructions are directed to domains designed to resemble genuine documentation pages. Those pages present a familiar command-line installation flow, urging users to copy and paste a PowerShell command into a terminal.

Once executed, the command launches a hidden PowerShell process and retrieves a second-stage payload directly into memory. That fileless approach reduces the chance of detection by tools focused on files written to disk. The malware then begins collecting browser credentials, cookies, OAuth tokens, CI/CD secrets, VPN details, system information and sensitive local files before sending the data to attacker-controlled infrastructure.

The deception is strengthened by a particularly effective tactic: the fake Gemini installer also runs the genuine npm command for Google's official package. Victims therefore see a successful installation process, complete with normal terminal output, while the stealer runs silently in the background. That overlap between legitimate and malicious activity makes the infection harder for non-specialist users to spot.

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The Claude Code impersonation appears to follow the same operational pattern. Domains registered at the end of March were built around plausible tool names and installer language, with cloned pages that imitated official documentation and delivered a similar PowerShell-based payload. Infrastructure naming patterns, command behaviour and payload logic suggest a common operator or shared toolkit behind both the Gemini and Claude Code lures.

The campaign highlights a growing weakness in software supply chains: developer endpoints often hold privileged access to source repositories, cloud dashboards, package registries and deployment systems. A single compromised workstation can provide a route into broader corporate systems, particularly where session tokens, API keys and build credentials are stored locally.

AI coding tools have expanded the attack surface because adoption has moved faster than verification habits. Gemini CLI and Claude Code are designed to sit close to codebases, terminals and development environments. Attackers are exploiting that position by turning the installation process itself into the delivery mechanism.