RAK Awards Sharpen Campus Innovation Drive Arabian Post

The inaugural RAK Award for Excellence in University Research and Innovation 2026, organised by the American University of Ras Al Khaimah, brought together entries from 20 universities across the UAE. Of those, 94 projects from 12 universities were shortlisted for final evaluation, underscoring the widening role of campuses in the country's knowledge-economy agenda.

The competition placed student-led research at the centre of a broader push to turn academic work into applied solutions. Projects were assessed through a merit-based process covering originality, technical approach, feasibility, scalability and expected impact. The award's structure also reflected the UAE's policy emphasis on clean energy, digital transformation, healthcare innovation, circular-economy solutions and advanced materials.

Abu Dhabi University secured the top undergraduate honour for“Amal”, an AI-assisted emotional, educational, palliative care and clinical support system designed for children undergoing cancer and oncology treatment. United Arab Emirates University took a runner-up place with a project on sustainable multi-waste thermal and fire-resistant applications, while AURAK was recognised for an autonomous drone system for in-situ repair of wind turbine blades.

Theme-based undergraduate winners came from United Arab Emirates University, AURAK and Abu Dhabi University. United Arab Emirates University won in sustainability, economy and environment, as well as advanced materials. AURAK took honours in innovation and technology, and digital transformation. Abu Dhabi University led in energy and climate, and healthcare, social and life sciences.

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At postgraduate level, United Arab Emirates University won in sustainability and innovation and technology, while Khalifa University dominated four categories: digital transformation, energy and climate, healthcare, and advanced materials. The spread of winners highlighted a competitive field in which established research universities and younger institutions are seeking stronger visibility in applied innovation.

Prof Khalid Hussain, Provost of AURAK, said the awards were intended to celebrate creativity, research excellence and the achievements of students and faculty members across higher education. He framed the initiative as a platform for interdisciplinary collaboration and practical solutions aligned with national and global priorities.

Dr Sara Faiz, Associate Professor of Chemical Engineering at AURAK and chair of the awards board, described the programme as more than a recognition exercise, positioning it as a bridge between academic learning and social impact. Her comments reflected a central aim of the awards: to move student research beyond classroom assessment and into problem-solving with commercial, environmental or social relevance.