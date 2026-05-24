RAK Awards Sharpen Campus Innovation Drive Arabian Post
The inaugural RAK Award for Excellence in University Research and Innovation 2026, organised by the American University of Ras Al Khaimah, brought together entries from 20 universities across the UAE. Of those, 94 projects from 12 universities were shortlisted for final evaluation, underscoring the widening role of campuses in the country's knowledge-economy agenda.
The competition placed student-led research at the centre of a broader push to turn academic work into applied solutions. Projects were assessed through a merit-based process covering originality, technical approach, feasibility, scalability and expected impact. The award's structure also reflected the UAE's policy emphasis on clean energy, digital transformation, healthcare innovation, circular-economy solutions and advanced materials.
Abu Dhabi University secured the top undergraduate honour for“Amal”, an AI-assisted emotional, educational, palliative care and clinical support system designed for children undergoing cancer and oncology treatment. United Arab Emirates University took a runner-up place with a project on sustainable multi-waste thermal and fire-resistant applications, while AURAK was recognised for an autonomous drone system for in-situ repair of wind turbine blades.
Theme-based undergraduate winners came from United Arab Emirates University, AURAK and Abu Dhabi University. United Arab Emirates University won in sustainability, economy and environment, as well as advanced materials. AURAK took honours in innovation and technology, and digital transformation. Abu Dhabi University led in energy and climate, and healthcare, social and life sciences.See also Dubai widens inclusion through luxury tie-up
At postgraduate level, United Arab Emirates University won in sustainability and innovation and technology, while Khalifa University dominated four categories: digital transformation, energy and climate, healthcare, and advanced materials. The spread of winners highlighted a competitive field in which established research universities and younger institutions are seeking stronger visibility in applied innovation.
Prof Khalid Hussain, Provost of AURAK, said the awards were intended to celebrate creativity, research excellence and the achievements of students and faculty members across higher education. He framed the initiative as a platform for interdisciplinary collaboration and practical solutions aligned with national and global priorities.
Dr Sara Faiz, Associate Professor of Chemical Engineering at AURAK and chair of the awards board, described the programme as more than a recognition exercise, positioning it as a bridge between academic learning and social impact. Her comments reflected a central aim of the awards: to move student research beyond classroom assessment and into problem-solving with commercial, environmental or social relevance.
Participating universities included Abu Dhabi University, American University of Sharjah, University of Sharjah, Fujairah University, NYU Abu Dhabi, Khalifa University, Umm Al Quwain University, United Arab Emirates University, Ajman University, University of Wollongong in Dubai, University of Stirling RAK Campus and AURAK.
The competition was built around six strategic themes: sustainability, economy and environment; innovation and technology; digital transformation; energy and climate; healthcare, social and life sciences; and advanced materials. These categories mirror the sectors where the UAE is seeking deeper research capacity, from AI-enabled public services and low-carbon technologies to biomedical systems and industrial materials.See also Dubai parking fees set for VAT rise
AURAK's award model also sought to encourage early-stage collaboration between students, faculty supervisors, universities and industry-linked evaluators. Teams were required to submit structured proposals, with attention to problem definition, scientific method, implementation plans and real-world usefulness. The screening process required projects to meet quality thresholds before advancing to the national showcase.
Prize incentives added a competitive dimension. Undergraduate teams competed first by theme, with top projects advancing to a final presentation stage. The top undergraduate award carried AED40,000, followed by AED25,000 and AED10,000 for second and third places. Theme-based awards and postgraduate awards added further recognition, while faculty supervisors of winning undergraduate teams were also acknowledged for mentorship.
The strong response points to a shift in the UAE's higher education sector, where universities are increasingly judged not only by enrolment growth and rankings but also by research output, entrepreneurship, graduate employability and contribution to national development goals. Khalifa University, United Arab Emirates University, American University of Sharjah, University of Sharjah, Abu Dhabi University and AURAK have all been working to raise their research profiles in a more competitive academic landscape.
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