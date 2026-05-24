Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Holds Phone Call With Kuwaiti Foreign Minister

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani held a phone call on Sunday with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly State of Kuwait Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah.

During the phone call, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to Pakistan's mediation efforts between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The phone call also addressed coordination efforts to support mediation aimed at reducing escalation, in a way that contributes to promoting security and stability in the region.

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed the importance of supporting the ongoing mediation efforts to reach a sustainable peace agreement.