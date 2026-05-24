MENAFN - Gulf Times) As the curtains came down on the 35th edition of the Doha International Book Fair, the atmosphere at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center reflected far more than the success of another major cultural event. This year's edition marked a new phase in the fair's evolution - one where literature, technology, innovation, and community engagement converged to create a more immersive and accessible public experience.

With more than 520 publishing houses from 37 countries, over 1.85 million books, and hundreds of thousands of visitors over ten days, the Doha International Book Fair once again reinforced its position as one of the region's leading cultural platforms. Organized by the Ministry of Culture, the exhibition transformed into a vibrant destination for readers, creators, families, students, and cultural institutions from around the blade-->

Beyond the record-breaking participation and impressive numbers, what stood out most this year was the fair's growing ability to create shared community experiences, moments that extended beyond bookshelves and exhibition halls into meaningful cultural interactions for visitors of all ages.

At the heart of this transformation was Snoonu, participating for the third consecutive edition as a strategic technology and logistics partner, continuing its mission to support the digitalization of major cultural and sporting events in Qatar in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030.

As part of its long-term contribution to the event's digital transformation journey, Snoonu introduced the region's first fully digital book fair experience through a super app platform; a pioneering initiative that expanded access to the Doha International Book Fair beyond the physical venue itself.

Through the Snoonu app, users were able to browse books, discover participating publishers, and order directly from the exhibition through a seamless digital experience. The initiative enabled wider segments of the community to remain connected to the fair, particularly those unable to attend in person, while significantly enhancing convenience and accessibility for readers, families, and book enthusiasts. More importantly, the experience introduced a new model for how technology can extend the reach and impact of cultural events beyond traditional physical blade-->

From the very first moments of the opening ceremony, Snoonu's presence at the fair was impossible to miss.

Welcoming visitors at the entrance of the exhibition was the interactive Snoonu Robot activation, which quickly emerged as one of the defining highlights of this year's edition. During the official opening tour, His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani visited the activation alongside officials and guests, reflecting the growing national interest in the role technology plays in shaping modern cultural experiences in Qatar.

Beyond the official visits and media attention, however, the activation truly came to life through public blade-->

Children gathered around the robot throughout the day, interacting with it through conversations, games, interactive challenges, and photo opportunities. Families watched as young visitors enthusiastically participated in activities and won gifts and vouchers through the experience. What initially began as a technology showcase soon evolved into one of the fair's most engaging human moments, blending innovation with joy, curiosity, and genuine community interaction.

The activation reflected Snoonu's broader vision of making public events more interactive, accessible, and experience-driven through technology.

This vision extended well beyond the robot itself.

Throughout the fair, Snoonu continued enhancing the visitor journey through a combination of digital integrations and on-ground services designed to modernize how audiences engage with large-scale events. Visitors were able to discover experiences and activities more seamlessly through the Snoonu platform and S-City integrations, while S-Charge stations placed across the venue helped improve convenience and connectivity during long exhibition days.

Over the past three editions, Snoonu's role at the Doha International Book Fair has evolved from a logistics provider into a broader ecosystem partner focused on accessibility, audience engagement, and digital transformation. This continued involvement reflects the company's wider contribution to Qatar's innovation ecosystem and its support for national efforts aimed at building smarter, more connected, and more inclusive public experiences.

Yet perhaps one of the most meaningful moments of the fair came through community engagement.

As part of its participation, Snoonu organized a special guided cultural visit for young SDG Ambassadors, creating an inspiring educational experience for children and younger generations. The initiative allowed participants to explore the fair through interactive learning and exposure to literature, culture, and creativity in a way that connected education with real-world community experiences.

The visit reflected a growing understanding that events like the Doha International Book Fair are no longer simply exhibitions; they are platforms for inspiration, inclusion, youth engagement, and social connection.

As visitors, families, and publishers left the fairgrounds at the end of the ten-day event, the success of this year's edition was measured not only in attendance figures or international participation, but also in the experiences shared across every corner of the exhibition.

In many ways, the Doha International Book Fair 2026 demonstrated how Qatar's cultural landscape continues to evolve, where books remain at the center, while technology, accessibility, and community increasingly shape how those stories are experienced.

Through its continued involvement, Snoonu demonstrated how local technology platforms can actively contribute to shaping the future of cultural experiences in Qatar by bridging innovation, accessibility, and community engagement within some of the country's most prominent national events.

Doha International Book Fair Doha Exhibition and Convention Center literature