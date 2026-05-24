Akhil Gogoi Working To Weaken Party In Nexus With BJP: Assam Congress MLA

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, May 24 (IANS) Assam Congress MLA Nurul Huda on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Raijor Dal Chief and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, alleging that he has been trying to politically damage the Congress while indirectly helping the Bharatiya Janatya Party (BJP).

Talking to reporters, the Congress legislator claimed that Gogoi had "escaped political accountability" and was now focused on weakening the Congress instead of strengthening Opposition unity in the state.

"He is actually working against the Congress. By aligning with the BJP's interests, he (Akhil Gogoi) is trying to damage the Congress politically," Huda said.

The Congress leader also added that if Gogoi genuinely had concerns or suggestions regarding Opposition unity or alliance-related matters, he should have raised those issues during meetings of alliance partners instead of making public comments through the media.

"If he considered himself a stakeholder in the Opposition alliance, then he should have discussed these matters in alliance meetings or legislative party discussions. Giving statements to the media only creates confusion," the MLA said.

The Congress legislator asserted that both the people of Assam and leaders within the Congress have now understood the political intentions behind Gogoi's recent statements and actions.

According to Huda, repeated public remarks by the Raijor Dal Chief have raised doubts over his political stand and commitment to Opposition coordination ahead of the recent Assam Assembly elections.

The MLA also dismissed suggestions that Congress leaders were avoiding communication with Gogoi, saying that democratic politics requires dialogue and coordination among alliance partners.

"There is no question of avoiding anyone. But making irresponsible statements in public for political visibility is not healthy for the Opposition camp," Huda said.

The Congress leader added that any internal differences among opposition parties should be resolved through discussion and consultation rather than through public attacks.

The remarks come amid growing political exchanges between opposition parties in Assam after the debacle in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

The BJP-led alliance secured 102 seats in 126-member Assam Assembly and the Opposition suffered a crushing defeat.