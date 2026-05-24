Centre Wants Mizoram To Become Fish Exporting State: Union Minister Lalan Singh

MENAFN - IANS) Aizawl, May 24 (IANS) Union Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, popularly known as Lalan Singh, said on Sunday that the Centre aims to make Mizoram not only self-sufficient in fish production but also a fish-exporting state in the future.

The Union Minister also assured full support for various development-oriented projects proposed by the Mizoram government.

Soon after arriving in Aizawl, Union Minister Singh called on Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

He was accompanied by Union Minister of State George Kurian and senior officials of the Central government during the meeting.

Union Minister Singh told the Chief Minister that the Centre is working towards sanctioning key projects proposed by Mizoram, including the establishment of a Wholesale Fish Market, an Integrated Aqua Park, and expansion of Paddy-cum-Fish Culture clusters to more districts.

He also said that the upcoming Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) 2.0 would include provisions for new fish ponds, rejuvenation and renovation of existing ponds, and enhanced support for fish farmers.

Union Minister Singh encouraged the Mizoram government to submit well-prepared proposals so that the state could benefit substantially under PMMSY 2.0.

He also expressed the Centre's desire to see Mizoram become not only self-sufficient in fish production but also capable of exporting fish and assured support for development-oriented projects submitted by the state.

On dairy development, Chief Minister Lalduhoma told the Union Minister that under the new central scheme being formulated for setting up Milk Processing Plants, the funding pattern is proposed to be revised from the existing ratio to a more favourable 90:10 Central-state share.

Union Minister Singh assured that another sanction for Mobile Veterinary Units required by Mizoram would be considered and advised the state to implement the already sanctioned units while further approvals are processed.

He also said that the issue of Transport Subsidy for Animal Feed would be pursued.

Emphasising long-term sustainability, he remarked that promoting local cultivation of animal feed in Mizoram would be the most beneficial approach, and assured that the Centre would support the state's initiatives in this sector.

Earlier the Union Minister was received at Lengpui Airport by Ministers C. Lalsawivunga and Lalthansanga along with senior officials, who also attended the meeting with the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying is organising the "Regional Review Meeting: Northeastern Region 2026" on Monday in Mizoram capital Aizawl.

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh will preside over the meeting, where MoS S.P. Singh Baghel and George Kurian will also attend.

Ministers In-charge of Fisheries and Animal Husbandry from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura will also participate in the Regional Review Meeting.

The event will be conducted in hybrid mode.

The meeting aims to review the progress of various schemes and programmes being implemented in the Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying sectors across the North Eastern Region and discuss future strategies for sustainable sectoral growth, farmers' welfare and livelihood enhancement.

Union Minister Singh will inaugurate and will lay the foundation for key projects amounting to about Rs 32.15 crore under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF), underscoring the Central government's commitment to advancing and targeting the self-sustained fisheries sector in the North Eastern Region.