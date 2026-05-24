Cabinet Approves Draft Amendments To Local Administration Law

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Cabinet on Sunday approved a draft Local Administration Law and referred it to the Lower House for constitutional approval procedures.

A government statement said that the draft law is aimed at strengthening local governance and expanding municipalities' developmental role.

The draft law, approved during a Cabinet session chaired by Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan, aligns with the recommendations of the Royal Committee for Modernising the Political System, the Economic Modernisation Vision and the Public Sector Modernisation Roadmap.

According to the statement, the legislation also responds to directives outlined by His Majesty King Abdullah in the Letter of Designation, which called for reviewing and improving laws governing local administration.

It also said that the draft law was prepared following extensive consultations with parliamentary blocs, MPs, senators, former municipal ministers, experts and stakeholders from various sectors.

The statement said that opinion polls and related studies were also taken into consideration, while discussions are expected to continue during parliamentary deliberations.

The proposed law seeks to enhance governance within the local administration sector by strengthening accountability, expanding community participation and improving public services, according to the statement.

It also aims to transition municipalities from their traditional service-oriented role towards a broader developmental and investment-focused function.

The law also emphasises strategic and urban planning linked to citizens' priorities and local economic development across the governorates.

The bill maintains the current system of direct and secret elections for municipal council presidents and members through separate ballots, while introducing measures intended to enhance the integrity of the electoral process, the statement said.