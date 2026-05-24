Key Market Events For The Week Of May 2529, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Week Overview US April PCE (Thursday 8:30 AM) is the week's anchor - the Fed's preferred inflation gauge after the April 28–29 FOMC minutes revealed the internal debate. Core PCE prior was +0.3% MoM / +3.2% YoY, and any tick higher locks in a hawkish bias into the June 16–17 FOMC meeting. The same release delivers Q1 GDP second estimate (cons. +2.0% QoQ), April durable goods (cons. +3.3%), and personal income/spending - a single 8:30 print that condenses growth, inflation, and consumer momentum. Central banks dominate the calendar: RBNZ Tuesday overnight (cons. hold 2.25%), Bank of Korea Wednesday overnight (prior 2.50%), and South Africa SARB Thursday (cons. hike to 7.00% vs. 6.75%) - the only G20 central bank likely tightening this week. The ECB releases the Account of its April 30 meeting (Thursday 7:30 AM), and Lagarde speaks twice on Thursday ahead of the June 4 ECB decision. The BoC delivers its Financial System Review (Thursday 10:00 AM) with Macklem press conference before the June 3 rate call. For LATAM, Brazil delivers Q1 GDP (Friday 7:00 AM, prior +0.10% QoQ / +1.8% YoY) - the most important BCB input ahead of Copom June 17–18 - alongside mid-month IPCA-15 (Wednesday, prior +0.89% MoM / +4.37% YoY) and the unemployment rate. Mexico's trade balance (Monday) and Q1 current account (Monday 11:00 AM) follow Friday's GDP contraction print. Eurozone flash CPIs from Spain, France, Italy, and Germany on Friday set up the June 4 ECB decision. Japan Tokyo CPI (Thursday overnight), Australia monthly CPI (Tuesday overnight), and German Q1 unemployment round out the picture. US closed Monday (Memorial Day). UK closed Monday (Spring Bank Holiday). ⚠ Holiday Watch US closed Monday (Memorial Day). UK closed Monday (Spring Bank Holiday). Switzerland, Norway, Hong Kong closed Monday. Singapore closed Wednesday (Eid al-Adha). India closed Thursday (Bakri Id). Three Themes That Will Define the Week

1 US PCE + GDP + Durables - a single Thursday print that defines the Fed's June calculus. Core PCE (8:30 AM, prior +0.3% MoM / +3.2% YoY) is the Fed's preferred gauge - after last week's minutes revealed how members debated the“elevated” inflation language, any uptick reinforces the hawkish camp. Q1 GDP second estimate (cons. +2.0% QoQ) tests whether growth held up. Durable goods (cons. +3.3% vs. +0.8%) likely Boeing-distorted; core capex orders (prior +3.4%) are the cleaner read. Personal income (cons. +0.4%) and spending (cons. +0.5%) close the picture. Williams speaks 8:55 AM; six other Fed speakers across the week.

2 RBNZ + BoK + SARB + ECB Account + BoC FSR - five central bank inputs in four days. RBNZ Tuesday overnight (cons. hold 2.25%) - Orr's first decision since the February cut. BoK Wednesday overnight (prior 2.50%) faces won pressure. SARB Thursday (cons. hike to 7.00% from 6.75%) - the only G20 hike likely this week, against a 2.3% PPI backdrop. ECB Account of April 30 meeting (Thursday 7:30 AM) reveals dove-hawk split before June 4; Lagarde speaks 3:20 AM and Lane 3:15 AM. BoC Financial System Review Thursday 10:00 AM with Macklem press conference ahead of June 3.

3 Brazil Q1 GDP + IPCA-15 + EZ flash CPIs - the Copom and ECB writing their June 4/17 briefs. Brazil Q1 GDP (Friday 7:00 AM, prior +0.10% QoQ / +1.8% YoY) is the single most important Copom input - above 0.3% QoQ supports a slower cut path. IPCA-15 mid-May (Wednesday 7:00 AM, prior +0.89% MoM / +4.37% YoY) - IPCA above target ceiling for a fourth month complicates the cut narrative. Spain CPI (Friday 3:00 AM, cons. 3.4% vs. 3.2%) reaccelerating. France CPI (cons. flash +0.2% MoM vs. +1.0%). Germany CPI (cons. 2.8% vs. 2.9%). Italy CPI. All feed the ECB's June 4 decision.

Week at a Glance

● High impact · Medium impact Bold = market-moving release

Day Time Region Event Cons. Prior Mon 8:00 AM MEXICO Trade Balance (Apr) - 2.499B Mon 11:00 AM MEXICO Current Account (Q1) - 7.702B Tue 10:00 AM US CB Consumer Confidence (May) 91.9 92.8 Tue 9:30 PM AUSTRALIA Monthly CPI YoY (Apr) 4.40% 4.60% Tue 10:00 PM NZ RBNZ Interest Rate Decision 2.25% 2.25% Wed 7:00 AM BRAZIL IPCA-15 Mid-Month CPI MoM / YoY (May) - / - 0.89% / 4.37% Wed 9:00 PM KOREA BoK Interest Rate Decision (May) - 2.50% Thu 7:30 AM EU ECB Account of Monetary Policy Meeting - - Thu 8:30 AM US Core PCE MoM / YoY (Apr) - / - 0.3% / 3.2% Thu 8:30 AM US GDP QoQ (Q1, 2nd est.) 2.0% 2.0% Thu 8:30 AM US Durable Goods Orders MoM (Apr) 3.3% 0.8% Thu 9:00 AM S SARB Interest Rate Decision (May) 7.00% 6.75% Thu 10:00 AM CANADA BoC Financial System Review - - Thu 7:30 PM JAPAN Tokyo Core CPI YoY (May) 1.5% 1.5% Fri 3:00 AM EU Spanish CPI YoY (May, flash) 3.4% 3.2% Fri 7:00 AM BRAZIL GDP QoQ / YoY (Q1) - / - 0.1% / 1.8% Fri 8:00 AM EU German CPI YoY (May, flash) 2.8% 2.9% Fri 8:30 AM CANADA GDP MoM (Mar) / Q1 QoQ 0.1% / - 0.2% / −0.2%

Week in Context

Last week delivered the FOMC minutes from the April 28–29 meeting, alongside flash PMIs that showed eurozone services stuck below 50 for a third month and UK CPI cooling sharply. The Mexico Q1 GDP contraction confirmed the weakest growth quarter since the pandemic, while Brazil's IBC-Br kept the BCB's June 17–18 calculus in play.

This week shifts from May activity to month-end inflation and central bank framing. PCE is the headliner - the Fed's preferred gauge will either confirm or undercut the hawkish read of last week's minutes. The cluster of central banks (RBNZ, BoK, SARB, BoC FSR, ECB Account) gives the week a policy-heavy texture even though no major rate decision is expected from a G7 central bank.

For LATAM, Brazil's Q1 GDP on Friday is the single most consequential print - Copom meets June 17–18 and needs this to size the cut path. Mid-month IPCA-15 on Wednesday tests whether disinflation has stalled at the target ceiling. The Eurozone CPI cascade (Spain, Germany, France, Italy) on Friday writes the ECB's June 4 brief. The FOMC meets June 16–17. This is the week markets begin pricing those decisions in earnest.

Time Region Event Cons. Prior 1:00 AM SING. Core CPI YoY (Apr) · 1.70% 1.70% 1:00 AM SING. CPI YoY (Apr) · 2.0% 1.8% 7:00 AM BRAZIL FGV Consumer Confidence (May) · - 89.1 7:25 AM BRAZIL BCB Focus Market Readout ● - - 8:00 AM MEXICO Trade Balance (Apr) ● - 2.499B 11:00 AM MEXICO Current Account USD (Q1) ● - 7,702M 8:00 PM SING. GDP YoY / QoQ (Q1) · 5.1% / 0.1% 6.9% / 2.1%

Monday - May 25- US, UK, Switzerland, Norway, Hong Kong closed. Mexico trade balance + Q1 current account. Brazil BCB Focus + consumer confidence. Singapore CPI overnight + Q1 GDP.

A holiday-thinned session with US and UK closed for Memorial Day / Spring Bank Holiday. Mexico trade balance (8:00 AM, prior 2.499B) and Q1 current account (11:00 AM, prior 7,702M / 1.60% of GDP) are the only major LATAM data - both feed the Banxico narrative after Friday's weak Q1 GDP. Brazil BCB Focus survey resets expectations post-Q1 GDP week. Singapore Q1 GDP overnight (cons. +5.1% YoY decelerating sharply from +6.9%). Liquidity will be poor; expect headline-driven moves only.

Time Region Event Cons. Prior 1:00 AM JAPAN BoJ Core CPI YoY · 1.7% 2.5% 4:00 AM EU ECB Financial Stability Review ● - - 8:30 AM US Chicago Fed National Activity (Apr) · - −0.20 9:00 AM US S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 YoY (Mar) · 1.0% 0.9% 9:00 AM US FHFA House Price Index MoM (Mar) · 0.1% 0.0% 10:00 AM US CB Consumer Confidence (May) ● 91.9 92.8 10:30 AM US Dallas Fed Mfg Business Index (May) · - −2.3 1:00 PM US 2-Year Note Auction · - 3.812% 8:00 PM JAPAN BoJ Gov Ueda Speaks ● - - 9:30 PM AUSTRALIA Monthly CPI YoY (Apr) ● 4.40% 4.60% 9:30 PM AUSTRALIA Q2 CPI YoY / Trimmed Mean YoY · - / - 4.1% / 3.5% 10:00 PM NZ RBNZ Interest Rate Decision ● 2.25% 2.25% 11:00 PM NZ RBNZ Press Conference ● - -

Tuesday - May 26- US returns from holiday with CB Consumer Confidence, S&P/CS HPI, 2-year auction. ECB Financial Stability Review. RBNZ overnight. BoJ Ueda speaks. Australia monthly CPI.

US returns from holiday with CB Consumer Confidence (10:00 AM, cons. 91.9 vs. 92.8) decelerating from already-weak levels - paired with last week's Michigan at 48.2, this is the most pessimistic American consumer profile since the pandemic. S&P/CS HPI (9:00 AM) shows housing in tepid expansion (cons. 1.0% YoY vs. 0.9%). 2-year auction (1:00 PM, prior 3.812%) tests demand pre-PCE. ECB Financial Stability Review (4:00 AM) - watch for warnings on sovereign-bank links amid energy stress. Australia monthly CPI overnight (cons. 4.40% vs. 4.60%) and Q2 trimmed mean - RBA still firmly in hold mode. RBNZ overnight (cons. hold 2.25%) - Orr's communication around the cut path matters more than the decision.

Time Region Event Cons. Prior 2:45 AM EU French Consumer Confidence (May) · 85 84 4:00 AM US Fed Logan Speaks ● - - 7:00 AM BRAZIL IPCA-15 Mid-Month CPI MoM (May) ● - 0.89% 7:00 AM BRAZIL IPCA-15 Mid-Month CPI YoY (May) ● - 4.37% 10:00 AM US Richmond Manufacturing Index (May) · 5 3 1:00 PM US 5-Year Note Auction · - 3.955% 3:55 PM US Fed Governor Cook Speaks ● - - 8:00 PM US Fed Governor Jefferson Speaks ● - - 8:00 PM EU ECB's Lane Speaks ● - - 9:00 PM KOREA BoK Interest Rate Decision (May) ● - 2.50% 9:30 PM AUSTRALIA Private New Capital Expenditure QoQ (Q1) · 1.2% 0.4% 10:25 PM US Fed Goolsbee Speaks ● - -

Wednesday - May 27- Brazil mid-month IPCA-15. Fed Logan, Cook, Jefferson, Goolsbee speak. Richmond Fed. ECB Lane. BoK overnight. Singapore closed.

Brazil IPCA-15 (7:00 AM, prior +0.89% MoM / +4.37% YoY) is the day's most important LATAM print - IPCA above target ceiling for a fourth straight reading would complicate the Copom's cut signaling on June 17–18. Fed speaker cascade - Logan (4:00 AM), Cook (3:55 PM), Jefferson (8:00 PM), Goolsbee (10:25 PM) - gives four post-minutes reads on how the committee is processing the April debate. ECB Lane speaks (8:00 PM) ahead of the June 4 decision. BoK overnight (prior 2.50%) - won under pressure since the Middle East energy shock. Singapore closed (Eid al-Adha).

Time Region Event Cons. Prior 3:15 AM EU ECB's Lane Speaks ● - - 3:20 AM EU ECB President Lagarde Speaks ● - - 5:00 AM EU EZ Business and Consumer Survey (May) · 92.0 93.0 7:30 AM EU ECB Account of Monetary Policy Meeting ● - - 8:00 AM BRAZIL Unemployment Rate (Apr) · - 6.1% 8:00 AM MEXICO Unemployment Rate (Apr) · - 2.80% 8:30 AM US Core PCE MoM / YoY (Apr) ● - / - 0.3% / 3.2% 8:30 AM US PCE Price Index MoM / YoY (Apr) ● - / - 0.7% / 3.5% 8:30 AM US GDP QoQ (Q1, 2nd est.) ● 2.0% 2.0% 8:30 AM US Durable Goods Orders MoM (Apr) ● 3.3% 0.8% 8:30 AM US Core Durable Goods Orders MoM (Apr) ● 0.5% 0.9% 8:30 AM US Personal Income / Spending MoM (Apr) ● 0.4% / 0.5% 0.6% / 0.9% 8:30 AM US Initial Jobless Claims · 209K 209K 8:55 AM US FOMC Member Williams Speaks ● - - 9:00 AM S SARB Interest Rate Decision (May) ● 7.00% 6.75% 10:00 AM US New Home Sales (Apr) · 661K 682K 10:00 AM CANADA BoC Financial System Review ● - - 11:00 AM CANADA BoC Press Conference (Macklem) ● - - 11:45 AM EU ECB's Schnabel Speaks · - - 7:30 PM JAPAN Tokyo Core CPI YoY (May) ● 1.5% 1.5% 7:50 PM JAPAN Industrial Production MoM (Apr) · −1.0% −0.4%

Thursday - May 28- Core PCE. Q1 GDP 2nd estimate. Durable goods. Personal income/spending. Initial claims. ECB Account. Lagarde + Lane. SARB decision. BoC FSR. Williams. Tokyo CPI overnight. Japan industrial production.

The week's biggest day. Core PCE (8:30 AM, prior +0.3% MoM / +3.2% YoY) is the Fed's preferred gauge - any uptick from the +0.3% pace locks in the hawkish read of last week's minutes. Headline PCE prior +0.7% MoM / +3.5% YoY reflects the energy shock. Q1 GDP 2nd estimate (cons. +2.0% QoQ). Durable goods (cons. +3.3%, Boeing-distorted); core capex orders (prior +3.4%) are the cleaner read. Personal income (cons. +0.4%) and spending (cons. +0.5%) decelerating from March. ECB Account of April 30 meeting (7:30 AM) - watch for hawk-dove split before June 4. Lagarde (3:20 AM) and Lane (3:15 AM) speak ahead of the release. SARB (9:00 AM, cons. hike to 7.00%) - the only G20 hike likely this week. BoC Financial System Review (10:00 AM) with Macklem press conference (11:00 AM) before June 3. Williams (8:55 AM) gets the first word post-PCE. Tokyo CPI overnight (cons. core 1.5%) signals national May reading.

Time Region Event Cons. Prior 2:45 AM EU French CPI MoM (May, flash) ● 0.2% 1.0% 2:45 AM EU French GDP QoQ (Q1, final) · 0.0% 0.0% 3:00 AM EU Spanish CPI YoY (May, flash) ● 3.4% 3.2% 3:55 AM EU German Unemployment Rate (May) · 6.4% 6.4% 4:20 AM UK BoE Gov Bailey Speaks ● - - 5:00 AM EU Italian CPI MoM (May, flash) ● 0.2% 1.1% 7:00 AM BRAZIL GDP QoQ (Q1) ● - 0.1% 7:00 AM BRAZIL GDP YoY (Q1) ● - 1.8% 8:00 AM EU German CPI YoY (May, flash) ● 2.8% 2.9% 8:00 AM EU German HICP YoY (May, flash) ● 2.8% 2.9% 8:30 AM CANADA GDP MoM (Mar) ● 0.1% 0.2% 8:30 AM CANADA GDP QoQ (Q1) ● - −0.2% 8:30 AM US Goods Trade Balance (Apr) · −88.60B −87.45B 9:10 AM US FOMC Member Bowman Speaks ● - - 9:45 AM US Chicago PMI (May) ● 51.3 49.2 1:00 PM US Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count · - 425

Friday - May 29- Brazil Q1 GDP. Spain, France, Italy, Germany flash CPIs. Canada Q1 GDP + March MoM. Chicago PMI. Bailey speaks. Bowman speaks.

Brazil Q1 GDP (7:00 AM, prior +0.1% QoQ / +1.8% YoY) is the week's single most important LATAM print - Copom meets June 17–18 and uses this to size the cut path. Above +0.3% QoQ supports a slower, more cautious cut cycle; a contraction accelerates the dovish case. The Eurozone CPI cascade - France (2:45 AM), Spain (3:00 AM), Italy (5:00 AM), Germany (8:00 AM) - writes the ECB 's June 4 brief. Spain reaccelerating to 3.4% from 3.2% complicates the dovish narrative; Germany decelerating to 2.8% supports it. Canada Q1 GDP (8:30 AM, prior −0.2% QoQ) tests whether the contraction is deepening before the BoC's June 3 decision. Chicago PMI (cons. 51.3 vs. 49.2) crosses into expansion. Bailey (4:20 AM) speaks ahead of the BoE June 18 decision. Bowman (9:10 AM) closes the Fed speaker cycle for the week.

The Bottom Line

PCE is the week's single most consequential print. Last week's FOMC minutes revealed how the committee debated the“elevated” inflation language; this week's core PCE either confirms or undercuts that debate. A print above +0.3% MoM keeps the hawks empowered; an unchanged +0.3% with no upward revision to YoY gives the doves room. The same 8:30 release condenses Q1 GDP, durable goods, and personal income/spending - rarely does one print carry this much policy weight. For LATAM, Brazil Q1 GDP on Friday is the most important data of the BCB cycle - Copom meets June 17–18 and needs this to size the cut path against IPCA-15 stuck above the ceiling. The Eurozone CPI cascade writes the ECB's June 4 brief; Spain reaccelerating and Germany decelerating creates a split picture that complicates Lagarde's communication. The cluster of central bank inputs - RBNZ, BoK, SARB, ECB Account, BoC FSR - gives the week unusual policy density. Three central banks decide in two weeks: ECB June 4, BoC June 3, BoE June 18, then Copom June 17–18 and FOMC June 16–17. This week pre-prices all of them.

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