Personal Moments Should Not Be Turned Into Political Weapons, Says TN Minister Keerthana On Response Row

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 24 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Industries Minister S. Keerthana on Sunday sought to address the controversy surrounding her response to questions on the brutal rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl in Coimbatore's Sulur area, stating that her body language had been misinterpreted and unnecessarily politicised by opposition parties on social media.

The controversy erupted after visuals of the minister smiling while interacting with reporters in Virudhunagar during a media interaction were circulated online.

Opposition leaders and social media users criticised her reaction, alleging insensitivity while responding to questions about the murder of the young girl, an incident that has sparked widespread outrage across Tamil Nadu.

Responding to the criticism through a post on her X handle, Keerthana said her expression had been taken out of context and distorted for political reasons.

She clarified that she had met reporters after an industry-related briefing and had smiled naturally at the conclusion of the question-and-answer session.

According to her, the expression was not directed at any specific question or related to the tragic incident itself.

Keerthana stressed that the gruesome crime involving the 10-year-old child was deeply painful and disturbing. She noted that Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay had immediately directed officials to take swift action following the incident.

According to the minister, authorities formed five special investigation teams and reviewed more than 250 CCTV recordings as part of the investigation. She noted that within 24 hours, police had arrested the accused, Karthik and Mohanraj, and assured that stringent action would be taken against them under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

She further stated that ensuring justice for the child and guaranteeing the safety of women and children remained among the government's highest priorities.

Expressing concern over the online criticism, Keerthana said that while criticism of the ruling government by the opposition was a legitimate part of democracy, distorting facts and converting an individual's private moments into political weapons was not a healthy approach for society.

"The Tamil Nadu government will not compromise on public safety and justice under any circumstances," the minister asserted.