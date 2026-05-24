Karnataka Tragedy: 8 Of A Family Drown President Murmu Condoles

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday expressed grief after eight members of a family died from drowning at Tatthehakalu beach near Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka.

In a post on X, President Murmu conveyed her condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the recovery of those injured in the incident.

"The news of the tragic loss of lives in an accident in the Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka is very distressing. I extend my deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," the President said.

The news of the tragic loss of lives in an accident in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka is very distressing. I extend my deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured. - President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 24, 2026

Leaders Express Grief, Announce Compensation

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also expressed sorrow over the incident.

In a post on X, Siddaramaiah said the victims had gone to collect black clams on the Tatthehakalu beach near Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada district when the tragedy occurred.

"Hearing the news that eight members of a single family, who had gone to collect black clams on the Tatthehakalu beach near Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada district, drowned in the water and lost their lives has left me deeply distressed. I pray that the departed souls find eternal peace. This is an extremely tragic and painful incident," the Chief Minister stated.

State and Centre Announce Aid

The Karnataka government has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of those who died in the incident.

"On humanitarian grounds, the state government will provide compensation of 5 lakh rupees each to the families of those who perished in the disaster," Siddaramaiah said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolences over the drowning incident at Tatthehakalu beach in Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka, and announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh. (ANI)

Search for Missing Persons Underway

The Chief Minister further said that some people were still reported missing and that search and rescue operations were underway in the area.

"There is also information that some others are missing in this accident, and an intensive search is underway for them. Let us all pray to God that those who are missing return alive and reunite with their loved ones," he added.

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