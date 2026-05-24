UCC No Threat To Tribals, Ignore Lies Being Spread By 'Divisive Forces': HM Amit Shah

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) Assuring tribals that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will not infringe upon their rights, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that the government is committed to protecting forests, which are like fortresses that guard tribals' culture and livelihood.

Speaking at the“Janjati Sanskritik Samagam” (Tribal Cultural Conclave) at the historic Red Fort grounds, HM Shah described the Modi government as a tribal-friendly dispensation and asked people to guard against those spreading lies over the UCC to create a divide among people.

“Two BJP-ruled states, Uttarakhand and Gujarat, have introduced UCC and both of them have kept tribals out of its purview,” he said.

He called upon tribals not to be afraid of UCC and assured them that no tradition of tribal communities will be restricted under the Code.

Cautioning tribals against divisive forces spreading lies about the UCC, HM Shah urged participants of the conclave to return to their states and assure other tribals that the law will not harm them in any manner.

He also criticised illegal conversions in tribal areas, saying that these are not allowed under the Constitution.

Lauding tribal traditions that nurture nature, he said,“The tribals of the country present the largest sustainable model in the world, and the BJP is a party which believes in the welfare of the community.”

“The tribals worship nature, just as it is done in Sanatan Dharma,” he said, expressing confidence that the conclave will help in protecting tribal culture, land and religion.

He also called for a united march towards Viksit Bharat@2047.

“The entire country is joyously celebrating the 150th birth anniversary year of Mother Earth, Father, God Birsa Munda Ji,” he said, underlining the fact that he is happy that on this occasion, he is engaging in conversation with tribal brothers and sisters who have come from across the country at the 'Tribal Cultural Conclave' in Delhi.

HM Shah presented several examples of the BJP's pro-tribal policies.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has increased funds for tribal welfare to Rs 1.50 lakh crore. In Congress days, the budget was Rs 28,000 crore,” he said.

He said the Tribal Affairs Ministry was created by Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, which showed the BJP government's commitment to the community's welfare.

He said PM Modi took forward Vajpayee's tribal welfare agenda, due to which the BJP won all the 16 tribal seats in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

The Home Minister said PM Modi also made a tribal community member from Odisha, Droupadi Murmu, the President of India, making her the first person from the community to occupy the highest office.

HM Shah also highlighted that two BJP states currently have Chief Ministers from the tribal community.

Pointing to the anti-Maoism campaign of the Central government, he said,“The five-decade-old Maoism problem has been finished under PM Modi, and today erstwhile camps of our security forces have been turned into community service centres.”

The Home Minister also hit out at previous governments, which blocked the development of tribal areas by ignoring the Maoist problem and also resulted in violence that claimed the lives of 40,000 tribals.

The conclave was organised by the Janjati Suraksha Manch and drew nearly 1.5 lakh representatives from more than 550 tribal communities across the country.

The organisers said colourful cultural processions featuring tribal men and women in traditional attire, carrying indigenous musical instruments, began from five different locations across Delhi before converging at the Red Fort venue.