President, V-P Express Grief After 8 Of Family Drown In Karnataka

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan on Sunday expressed sorrow over the reported deaths of at least eight members of a family due to drowning in Karnataka's Uttar Kannada district.

The family was on its way to collect black clams on the Tatthehakalu beach near Bhatkal in Uttar Kannada.

In a post on X, President Droupadi Murmu said: "The news of the tragic loss of lives in an accident in the Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka is very distressing. I extend my deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan also expressed grief over the tragedy.

Taking to X, he wrote: "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the unfortunate drowning incident in the Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka."

"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I pray for strength and courage for them to endure this irreparable loss, and for the safe tracing of the missing persons," the Vice President added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the victims.

"This is an extremely tragic and painful incident. On humanitarian grounds, the state government will provide compensation of 5 lakh rupees each to the families of those who perished in the disaster," Siddaramaiah wrote in a post on X.

Mourning the tragedy, the Chief Minister said: "Hearing the news that eight members of a single family, who had gone to collect black clams on the Tatthehakalu beach near Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada district, drowned in the water and lost their lives has left me deeply distressed. I pray that the departed souls find eternal peace."

He further said that there is information that several people have gone missing in the incident.

"An intensive search is underway for them. Let us all pray to God that those who are missing return alive and reunite with their loved ones," he said.