Keralam CM VD Satheesan Felicitated By Mohanlal, Meets Mammootty

CM Satheesan Felicitated in Kochi

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Sunday was felicitated by actor Mohanlal during a grand reception organised in Kochi, in the Ernakulam district. Satheesan also shared a "special moment" with actor Mammootty.

"The love and warmth of Ernakulam will always remain close to my heart. And sharing a special moment with @mammukka made it even more memorable. It is the affection and support of the people that continue to inspire and strengthen me," the Keralam CM posted on X. When Satheesan took the oath as the Chief Minister, congratulatory messages poured in from across the Malayalam film industry. Mammootty had also put out an X post congratulating the CM.

Meetings in Delhi and Temple Visit

Earlier today, CM VD Satheesan visited the Thriprayar Sree Ramaswami Kshetram temple and offered prayers. On Saturday, VD Satheesan met with Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in New Delhi as a part of his first visit to the national capital since assuming office. He also met with Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal.

Swearing-in Ceremony and Cabinet Formation

Congress leader VD Satheesan was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Keralam on Monday, officially bringing the Congress-led UDF back to power after a ten-year hiatus, following their landslide victory in the 2026 Assembly elections. The ceremony saw a massive turnout of top political heavyweights. The event was attended by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, MP Priyanka Gandhi, and General Secretary KC Venugopal. It included Congress Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers like Siddaramaiah (Karnataka), alongside Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, Revanth Reddy (Telangana), and Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu (Himachal Pradesh).

Former Keralam CM Pinarayi Vijayan, former Assembly Speaker AN Shamsheer, Keralam BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar, and CPI leader Binoy Viswam also attended the swearing-in ceremony. Alongside Satheesan, a 20-member Cabinet took the oath. (ANI)

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