Where Timeless Classical Mastery Meets Revolutionary Technology: The First Simultaneous Steinway Spirio Piano Recital

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- For the first time ever, students from Irina Brener Piano Studio will take part in a special live recital using Spirio technology by Steinway & Sons.

On May 30, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. (PST) Miles Goodman, Samuel Rakul, Dimitry Bokarius, Aaryan Sharma, Viraj Sharma, Vihaan Menon, Vihaan Dhurka, Daniel Pham, Riley Dingle, Maanvi Garg, Aditya Iyer, Casper Weiss, Sofia Barbarino, Ariana Barbarino, Luke McNeil, Narain Perinkolam, Daniel Kogan, Andrew Kogan, Jordan Foxhoven, Christopher Wilson, and Adam Hendelman from the studio will perform at Steinway Hall in Beverly Hills while audiences at Steinway in Walnut Creek will be able to hear the performance live on their end, without anyone physically playing piano there. The music and movement are transmitted through the Spirio System, allowing the piano to perform remotely in real time.

The idea was initiated by piano teacher, Irina Brener of Pleasanton, CA, a graduate of the Manhattan School of Music and a local piano instructor. She partnered with Steinway & Sons Piano Galleries to present a groundbreaking cultural event and explore how students in different locations could experience the same recital together throughout this technology.

The recital bridges two iconic venues, allowing audience in Walnut Creek and Beverly Hills to witness the same live performance as they unfold. Utilizing the Steinway Spirio - the world's finest high-resolution player piano system - the event captures every nuance of the artist's touch with breathtaking fidelity, merging classical tradition with cutting-edge innovation and making it possible to enjoy the performance on the piano happening hundreds of miles away yet being performed on the majestic grand piano the audience is sitting next to.

The program features a diverse repertoire spanning the Baroque to Modern ears, performed by Irina Brener and her students, who have also performed at Carnegie Hall, New York in the past alongside other local and international competition winners.

Admission: free and open to the public. No tickets required, sitting arrangement is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Event Locations:

- Walnut Creek Steinway Piano Gallery located at 1605 Bonanza Street (managed by Justin Levitt)

- Beverly Hills Steinway Piano Gallery located at 8801 Wilshire Blvd,. (managed by Angel Therein and Heidi Chamberlain)

Date & Time: Saturday, May 30, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. (PST)

A big shoutout to Brener Piano Studio, the students, and Irina Brener for bringing this project to life.

About Irina Brener

A Manhattan School of Music graduate, Irina Brener is a classical pianist and instructor based in Pleasanton. She and her students have performed at Carnegie Hall, and she remains dedicated to uniting musical traditions with forward-looking technology.

About Steinway & Sons Piano Galleries

Steinway and & Sons represents the pinnacle of piano craftsmanship. The Walnut Creek and Beverly Hills Galleries serve as premier destinations for world-class instrument and musical excellence.

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