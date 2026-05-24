No Objection To CBI Inquiry Or Second Post-Mortem: Twisha Sharma Husband's Lawyer

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, May 24 (IANS) Alleged dowry death victim Twisha Sharma's accused husband Samarth Singh's advocate Gyanendra Sharma maintained that the defence has no objections to an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the second post-mortem examination that was conducted by a team of doctors from AIIMS Delhi on Sunday.

Talking to IANS, Gyanendra Sharma said: "We are in favour of a fair and proper investigation. If anyone has any doubts, even the family members -- mother, father, or brother -- if they feel there is any suspicion, they are free to pursue whatever legal options they want, whether it is a CBI inquiry or a second post-mortem (examination)."

"We have not made any objection against the CBI inquiry or the second post-mortem. We are fully cooperating," he asserted.

Countering the allegations made by Twisha's family, he claimed that "no act of murder has taken place".

"These are only allegations being made. The CCTV footage is available to everyone. A post-mortem has already been conducted at AIIMS Bhopal, not at any private hospital or agency," he said.

The lawyer emphasised that the report of the first post-mortem examination has prima facie suggested suicide.

Reiterating the stance of the victim's in-laws, he said: "They did what any normal person would do. They brought her down from the hanging position, attempted CPR to revive her. When she didn't respond, they took her to the hospital."

Regarding dowry allegations, the advocate stated: "The amount that was mentioned for the dowry was Rs. 20 lakh. Samarth has been a non-practising lawyer, his mother, Giribala Singh, is a former judge and his brother is in the Air Force. I don't think she was murdered for Rs 20 lakh."

On Twisha's family approaching the MP High Court against Giribala Singh's anticipatory bail grant, he said: "Once a bail is granted, it is not revoked until bail conditions are violated. Still, since notice has been issued, we will present our arguments."

"We have not tampered with evidence or threatened any witnesses," he added.

Moreover, Gyanendra Sharma maintained that Samarth Singh was not absconding. "When Samarth got to know that an FIR has been registered against him, as per his legal right, he filed for an anticipatory bail. When it was rejected by the court, he surrendered."

Meanwhile, Twisha's cousin Ashish Sharma said: "Now the process of justice has begun. I believe that the phase where the entire system had been brought to its knees through power and influence is now over. We expect that the second post-mortem will reveal the truth, though so many days have already passed."

Thirteen days after model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma allegedly died by suicide at her in-laws' residence in Bhopal, her final rites were performed at Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat at 5 p.m. on Sunday.