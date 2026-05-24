King, France President Discuss Regional Developments

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 24 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II and France President Emmanuel Macron, during a phone call on Sunday, discussed current developments in the region.

According to a royal court statement, His Majesty emphasised the need to step up international efforts to sustain and consolidate the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, in order to restore security and stability to the region.

//Petra// AK