India, US Near Finalising 'Enduring' Trade Pact: Marco Rubio

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) India and the United States are close to finalising a long-awaited bilateral trade agreement that will be "beneficial", "sustainable", and aligned with the national interests of both countries, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday.

He also underlined that the broader India-US strategic partnership continues to move in a positive direction despite trade-related differences witnessed over the past year.

Rubio made the remarks after holding extensive talks with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during his four-day official visit to India. The discussions focused on deepening cooperation in key sectors such as trade, critical minerals, energy security and defence collaboration.

The visit by the top US diplomat comes at a significant moment in bilateral ties, as both countries seek to strengthen economic engagement following months of friction over tariffs and trade policies pursued by Washington. Observers view Rubio's trip as an effort to reinforce confidence in the relationship and push forward negotiations on a comprehensive trade framework.

Addressing a joint media briefing with Jaishankar, Rubio expressed optimism about the progress achieved in ongoing negotiations. "We've made tremendous progress, and I think we're going to wind up with a trade agreement between the US and India that is going to be enduring and beneficial to both sides, while remaining sustainable in a way that addresses the national interests that we have," he said.

"This is not about India," Rubio said, adding that concerns over trade imbalances have shaped Washington's engagement with several partners, including traditional allies in Europe. He noted that the administration's approach stems from a broader effort to create what it views as a fairer global trading system.

"India is a massive economy and one of our leading trade partners. We do a lot of trade with India, and rebalancing trade with a country of this size and magnitude is naturally different," he said.

He further highlighted that the two countries are working closely together in areas such as fighting terrorism, securing important minerals, strengthening supply chains, and developing new technologies.

Signalling that negotiations are entering their final stages, Rubio announced that an American trade delegation will travel to India in the near future to conclude the agreement. The proposed pact is expected to expand market access, strengthen supply chains and create new opportunities for businesses in both countries.