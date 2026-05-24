Saint Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #3 / Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A4005599

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Matthew Salazar

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: May 24th, 2026, at approximately 0329 hours

STREET: Calendar Brook Rd

TOWN: Sutton, VT.

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Jackson G. Mitchell III

AGE: 46

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

VIOLATION:

- DUI #3 crash / Negligent Operation

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-150

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash on Calendar Brook Rd in the town of Sutton, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and located the vehicle operated by Mitchell. As Troopers spoke with Mitchell indicators of impairment were detected. Mitchell was arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Saint Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Mitchell was later issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division and released.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/8/2026 at 0830 AM

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Matthew Salazar

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 # 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

802-748-3111

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.