Saint Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #3 / Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A4005599
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Matthew Salazar
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: May 24th, 2026, at approximately 0329 hours
STREET: Calendar Brook Rd
TOWN: Sutton, VT.
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Jackson G. Mitchell III
AGE: 46
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: N/A
VIOLATION:
- DUI #3 crash / Negligent Operation
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F-150
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash on Calendar Brook Rd in the town of Sutton, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and located the vehicle operated by Mitchell. As Troopers spoke with Mitchell indicators of impairment were detected. Mitchell was arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Saint Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Mitchell was later issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division and released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/8/2026 at 0830 AM
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Matthew Salazar
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 # 1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
802-748-3111
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