NFR GM Reviews Electrification Work In Bihar, New Jalpaiguri Station Upgradation In Bengal

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, May 24 (IANS) Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava reviewed the progress of ongoing electrification works in the Araria-Galgalia section of Bihar aimed at improving operational efficiency, enabling seamless electric train operations and promoting energy-efficient railway infrastructure.

NFR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said on Sunday that the General Manager conducted a comprehensive inspection of the electrification works in the Araria-Galgalia section.

He also reviewed the redevelopment and infrastructure upgradation projects underway at New Jalpaiguri (NJP) railway station in West Bengal. He was accompanied by senior officials from NFR headquarters in Maligaon (near Guwahati) and Katihar Division in Bihar during the inspection programme.

During the visit, the General Manager inaugurated the newly developed Boot Laundry facility at Rautara under Katihar Division to enhance maintenance and cleaning arrangements of railway staff equipment and operational gear.

Shrivastava also participated in a plantation drive by planting saplings, reaffirming NFR's commitment towards environmental sustainability and promotion of green initiatives across railway premises, Sharma said.

After reviewing the progress of electrification works aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, facilitating seamless electric train operations and promoting energy efficient railway infrastructure in the Araria-Galgalia section, the General Manager also undertook a Window Trailing Inspection to assess track conditions, signalling systems, bridges, level crossing gates and passenger amenities along the route.

The CPRO said that at New Jalpaiguri (NJP), Shrivastava conducted a detailed inspection of the ongoing station redevelopment works under the World Class Station project.

He said that the NJP is being transformed into a world-class station and international terminus with modern facilities, state-of-the-art platforms, enhanced passenger amenities and improved circulating areas.

The General Manager also reviewed redevelopment initiatives being undertaken under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme aimed at creating a modern, efficient and future-ready travel hub for passengers.

He emphasised timely completion of all ongoing projects while maintaining the highest standards of quality, safety and operational excellence. Shrivastava appreciated the dedicated efforts and professionalism of railway officials and staff in ensuring continuous modernization, infrastructure development and safe, reliable and passenger friendly railway services across the zone.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) operates across the Northeastern states as well as in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar.