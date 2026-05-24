PODCAST: Get The 411 On ADOT's 511 App And Other Traveler Information Options

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It's not surprising that you might be using a car navigation system, Google Maps, or Waze to get to your destination. But do you know about ADOT's AZ511 traveler information system? It's our one-stop shop for real-time traffic conditions and information about incidents that might affect how you get to your destination. AZ511 is a website, app and phone number, with information managed by ADOT. You can learn more as one of our communications managers, Doug Pacey, joins On the Road with ADOT to discuss how you can benefit from AZ511.

You can subscribe to episodes of On the Road with ADOT through Apple Podcasts and Spotify. You also can find episodes at azdot/Podcast and featured in ADOT Blog posts.

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