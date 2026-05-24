King Receives Venezuela FM

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Sunday received Venezuela Foreign Minister Yván Gil Pinto.

The meeting addressed the relations between Jordan and Venezuela, ways of strengthening cooperation across a number of sectors, as well as key regional and international developments, according to a Royal Court statement.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh attended the meeting.