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Riga Council Revokes Mandate of MP Amid Legal Case
(MENAFN) The Riga City Council has revoked the mandate of council member Aleksey Roslikov, who had previously been prevented from participating in council sessions remotely from Belarus after relocating there amid legal proceedings in Latvia, according to reports.
Roslikov, formerly associated with the For Stability! party, has faced allegations from Latvia’s State Security Service of allegedly “providing assistance to the aggressor state” and inciting “hatred.” These accusations are linked to a 2025 parliamentary incident in which he spoke Russian during a session in protest against a resolution addressing the legacy of “Russification” policies in Latvia.
After leaving parliament, Roslikov was later elected to the Riga City Council while investigations against him were ongoing. In April, a Latvian court reportedly ordered his arrest, citing violations of pre-trial restrictions following his travel to Belarus after meetings with legal representatives in Switzerland.
Subsequently, he attempted to continue fulfilling his duties remotely. However, the Riga mayor stated that participation in council sessions from countries outside the EU or NATO was not permitted, later suggesting that the only formal way he could continue his role would be from detention within Latvia.
The council ultimately voted during an emergency session to remove him from office.
Roslikov has maintained that the proceedings against him are politically motivated, arguing that they are linked to his positions advocating closer relations between Latvia and Russia. He has also claimed that if he returns to Latvia, he expects to be detained immediately.
Roslikov, formerly associated with the For Stability! party, has faced allegations from Latvia’s State Security Service of allegedly “providing assistance to the aggressor state” and inciting “hatred.” These accusations are linked to a 2025 parliamentary incident in which he spoke Russian during a session in protest against a resolution addressing the legacy of “Russification” policies in Latvia.
After leaving parliament, Roslikov was later elected to the Riga City Council while investigations against him were ongoing. In April, a Latvian court reportedly ordered his arrest, citing violations of pre-trial restrictions following his travel to Belarus after meetings with legal representatives in Switzerland.
Subsequently, he attempted to continue fulfilling his duties remotely. However, the Riga mayor stated that participation in council sessions from countries outside the EU or NATO was not permitted, later suggesting that the only formal way he could continue his role would be from detention within Latvia.
The council ultimately voted during an emergency session to remove him from office.
Roslikov has maintained that the proceedings against him are politically motivated, arguing that they are linked to his positions advocating closer relations between Latvia and Russia. He has also claimed that if he returns to Latvia, he expects to be detained immediately.
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