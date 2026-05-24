Macron: Russia's Use Of Oreshnik Missile Shows Dead End Of Its Aggressive War
"Russian strikes continue to target civilian sites in Ukraine, as happened again last night. France condemns this attack and the use of the 'Oreshnik' ballistic missile, which rather demonstrates Russia's attempt to pursue further escalation and the dead end of its aggressive war," the French president stated.
According to him, Moscow's actions will not change Paris's position, but instead reinforce it.Read also: EU to discuss stepping up pressure on Russia after Oreshnik attack on Kyiv region – Kallas
"Our determination to continue supporting Ukraine, to do everything possible for a just and lasting peace, and to strengthen Europe's security is only growing stronger because of this," Macron emphasized.
As Ukrinform reported, world leaders and foreign ministers reacted to Russia's massive attack on Ukraine during the night of May 24.
Photo: Élysée
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