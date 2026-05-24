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US Embassy in Caracas Holds Evacuation Drill

US Embassy in Caracas Holds Evacuation Drill


2026-05-24 09:25:21
(MENAFN) On Saturday, the US Embassy in Caracas carried out an evacuation exercise that involved two helicopters.

The drill, conducted in the Baruta district of Venezuela’s capital, utilized MV-22 Osprey military aircraft. These aircraft are capable of vertical takeoff and landing, as well as horizontal flight.

As part of the operation, the helicopters transporting military personnel flew around the embassy compound, while fire and ambulance teams entered the building.

The embassy wrote on the US social media platform X: “An American military response exercise is currently being conducted at the US Embassy in Caracas. Maintaining the military’s rapid response capability is a key element of our mission readiness both in Venezuela and around the world."

Venezuelan interim President Delcy Rodriguez stated that the two aircraft would perform controlled flights over Caracas and conduct landing maneuvers at the diplomatic mission’s facility located in a mountainous area. Rodriguez assumed her role after US President Donald Trump declared in early January that American forces had carried out a “large scale strike against Venezuela” which captured President Nicolas Maduro and transported him to New York to face charges.

The Venezuelan government explained that the activity was organized in coordination with national aviation authorities, who are responsible for approving and supervising the drill flights, along with other institutions engaged in safety and emergency response protocols.

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